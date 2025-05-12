James Gunn’s Response to Rumor The Batman 2 Lost Its Director Should Please Fans

James Gunn just debunked a rumor that The Batman sequel had lost director Matt Reeves before it could even pick up much steam. The director and co-head of DC Studios is pretty open with fans on social media, so one follower on Threads asked about the story that Reeves was leaving The Batman Part II. Gunn responded that Reeves is still directing the movie, and he seemed confused that fans thought otherwise. The idea seems to have started from an online report that mentioned the movie without mentioning Reeves, and it was very speculative from the start. Thanks to Gunn, we can now decisively put the story to bed.

“Yes. Huh?” Gunn responded when a fan asked if Reeves was still directing The Batman Part II. Reeves co-wrote and directed The Batman in 2022, and the sequel has taken longer than fans expected — especially considering the first movie’s success and popularity. The delay has inevitably led to speculation and rumors about what’s going on behind the scenes, but for the most part, it seems like nothing more than mundane logistical issues.

For one thing, Reeves and others involved in the burgeoning “Batman Epic Crime Saga” continuity needed to divert some focus to the TV spinoff The Penguin, which premiered on Max last year to much acclaim. There was another spinoff series about the Gotham City Police Department that HBO ordered, but it was dropped during the pre-production phase. In the meantime, the cast and crew for The Batman had other commitments that distracted from the sequel.

As recently as December of 2024, we heard that Reeves and co-writer Mattson Tomlin were still working on the script for The Batman sequel, which was another reason the release date was pushed all the way back to 2027. This surprised some fans, while creators defended Reeves and Tomlin for taking their time on this part of the process. Rushing the script could have devastating ripple effects down the line, and these mystery-style stories need to be paced just right to maximize their effect.

To top it all off, fans have been anxious about the future of this Batman Epic Crime Saga continuity as the DCU is just getting started. Many have cited reports of tightening budgets at DC Studios’ parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, worrying that this “Elseworlds” side story will fall by the wayside. There’s no real indication of that, however, and with the success of The Batman and The Penguin, it seems like this franchise has earned its keep for a while.

As it is, The Batman sequel — which is officially untitled — is scheduled to hit theaters in the U.S. on October 1, 2027. The movie will begin filming towards the end of 2025. The Batman is streaming now on Max.