The Batman Part II Director Confirms Production Start (And It’s Soon)

The Batman Part II director Matt Reeves has provided an update regarding the film’s production start date, sharing that the cameras will begin rolling soon. While at the Golden Globes (where The Penguin is nominated for three awards), the filmmaker spoke with Deadline and was asked about The Batman Part II‘s progress. “I can tell you that we’re gonna be shooting this year and that we’re excited about it,” Reeves said. He did not provide an exact window for when he’ll be shooting.

Reeves couldn’t delve into The Batman Part II plot details during his interview, but he did shed some light on his approach for the film. “What I’m excited about is I feel like we’re doing something that absolutely continues where the story came from, but is something that I hope people are going to be really surprised by,” he said.

Initially announced back in April 2022, The Batman Part II has endured a very difficult path to get off the ground. The movie has been subject to numerous delays; its release date was pushed back to October 2027, as there still is no completed script. DC Studios co-head James Gunn has defended the Batman Part II delays, comparing it to extended gaps between other sequels, like his own Guardians of the Galaxy movies. If the current release date holds, The Batman Part II will premiere more than five years after its predecessor.

At one point, The Batman Part II was targeting an early 2025 production start date, but recent developments made that increasingly unlikely. In addition to the script’s status, star Robert Pattinson joined the cast of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, which reportedly begins filming in the first half of this year.

After all the bad news concerning The Batman Part II of late, it’s encouraging that Reeves still intends to shoot the film this year. If he sticks to this timeline, it means fans should learn some concrete details about the highly anticipated sequel in the near future. In his talk with Deadline, Reeves mentioned getting “new people involved,” alluding to new casting additions. It will be interesting to see which actors join the project and which characters they play; Reeves has talked about wanting to incorporate new villains in the franchise.

Hopefully The Batman Part II doesn’t encounter any further delays from this point forward. As illustrated by the positive reception for both The Batman and The Penguin, Reeves’ take on Gotham City has resonated with audiences, and many are excited to see the Batman Epic Crime Saga continue. It’s unfortunate there will be a long wait for the next installment, but if Reeves’ track record is anything to go by, it will be worth it.