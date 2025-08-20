James Gunn Reveals Which DC Studios Movie Is Filming Next (& a New TV Series)

The new DC Universe is officially up, up and away. James Gunn, the creative half of the dynamic DC Studios duo with producer Peter Safran, has already launched the seven-episode first season of Creature Commandos (written by Gunn) and Superman (written and directed by Gunn), with Peacemaker season 2 (created, written and helmed by Gunn) set to premiere Aug. 21 on HBO Max. Since Gunn and Safran assumed control of DC in late 2022, they’ve overseen the release of the documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story and HBO’s Emmy-nominated The Penguin, with a slew of projects lined up for 2026 and beyond.

The first chapter of the DCU slate, Gods and Monsters, continues with the films Supergirl (June 26, 2026) and Clayface (Sept. 11, 2026), while Matt Reeves’ The Batman sequel — which will be produced by DC Studios but won’t be part of the DCU canon — is slated for Oct. 1, 2027. On the TV side, HBO’s Lanterns will follow the DCU Green Lanterns Corps, and DC Studios is developing the adult animated series Mister Miracle and the younger-skewing animated shows DC’s Super Powers, Starfire!, and My Adventures with Green Lantern.

With Supergirl in the can and Clayface shooting soon, Gunn offered an update on the next DCU project to go into production on the I Think You’re Overthinking It podcast.

“I can say that probably the next movie we’re gonna be making is the follow-up to Superman — which I don’t want to get into too much detail on — but that’s probably the next film we’re making, I think,” Gunn said. While not DCU, Gunn added, “Hopefully we’re making The Batman 2 before that, and then I think it’s [the Superman follow-up].”

Gunn has clarified that the continuation of his Superman Saga isn’t “Superman 2,” but a movie in which David Corenswet’s Man of Steel “has a major role.” (However, in a more recent interview, Gunn confirmed he’s currently “writing the Superman sequel script.”)

“Then we have another TV show, which nobody knows about, which is going next,” Gunn added. “And then a lot of that other stuff is still in different stages of development.” It’s not clear if the TV series is one of the two rumored Superman spinoffs said to feature Skyler Gisondo’s Jimmy Olsen and Edi Gathegi’s Mr. Terrific.

Besides The Batman Part II, the DCU Batman and Robin movie The Brave and the Bold is to introduce a different Dark Knight not played by Robert Pattinson, while a new Wonder Woman movie is in the writing stages. Previously announced projects include HBO Max series Paradise Lost and Booster Gold, the latter of which is moving forward with Our Flag Means Death‘s David Jenkins after showrunner Danny McBride dropped out.

“The Brave and The Bold is still going well, and Wonder Woman, and Paradise Lost, and Booster [Gold],” Gunn said. “So all those other things are still going down the road. Some of the things have changed a little bit [like] The Authority, but most of those things are all in process.”

The filmmaker and studio head has made it clear that DC Studios productions are script-based and reiterated, “I am not going to make any of them until there is a screenplay that I’m happy with.”

DC Studios’ Superman is now available to rent or buy on digital. Peacemaker returns for season 2 August 21 on HBO Max.