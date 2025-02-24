DC Studios Announces New Green Lantern Animated Series and Teen Titans Spinoff

A Green Lantern, a Green Martian, and a Tamaran are just a few of the DC superheroes set to join the animated DC Universe. Two years after DC Studios co-chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran first announced a 10-project DCU slate with a single animated show — the Max adult animated series Creature Commandos — the dynamic duo have revealed a trio of “younger-skewing” shows that have been greenlit: DC’s Super Powers, the Teen Titans spinoff Starfire, and My Adventures with Green Lantern.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gunn and Safran unveiled the shows during a presser attended by ComicBook and other outlets on the Warner Bros. lot, where they gave updates on the live-action (and R-rated) Clayface movie, Peacemaker season 2, the back-burnered Authority movie, and stalled projects like Waller and Booster Gold. They also announced a family-friendly series of short films starring Superman‘s Krypto the Super-Dog.

“We don’t want these characters to die out,” Gunn said. “We want to bring new stories and new life, we want to introduce these characters to new generations. And I think we are doing that, slowly but surely.”

Super Powers, Starfire, and Green Lantern are part of the studio’s plans to release at least two live-action films and one animated film per year, and two live-action and two animated TV series per year. DC Studios has already given the green light to Creature Commandos season 2 and the animated Robins movie Dynamic Duo starring Dick Grayson and Jason Todd, and is actively developing an animated Blue Beetle sequel series following the Xolo Maridueña-voiced Jaime Reyes.

Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, is executive producing the three new animated shows that will be produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation. (As President of WBA since April 2014, Register has overseen everything from the more adult-oriented Batman: Caped Crusader, Creature Commandos, and Harley Quinn, to the anime-styled My Adventures with Superman, fan-favorites like Young Justice and Beware the Batman, and the kid-friendly Teen Titans Go!, DC Super Hero Girls, and Batwheels.)

DC Super Powers

Set at the Alliance School for Heroes, DC Super Powers is about a class of new students — Lightning, Flash, Plastic Man, Aquagirl, Green Lantern, and Terra — who “level up their powers under the supervision of Principal Martian Manhunter, in the hopes of one day graduating and becoming the next generation of Earth’s defenders.”

Matthew Beans (Robot Chicken DC Comics Special II: Villains in Paradise, Trolls: The Beat Goes On!) is the executive producer and Michael Chang (2003’s Teen Titans, 2008’s Batman: The Brave and the Bold) is supervising producer.

Starfire

An origin story for the Tamaran-born Teen Titan and alien princess Koriand’r, Starfire sees Princess Koriand’r use an ancient spaceship on her home planet to explore the stars. On her adventure across the galaxy, she meets space biker Crush, plant-loving Fern, and the magical Princess Amethyst of Gemworld, and together, they will “uncover the deepest reaches of the DC universe, save Space Dolphins, surf technicolor nebulas, and boldly soar into the unknown.”

Josie Campbell (My Adventures with Superman, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power) is the executive producer, and the co-executive producer is Brianne Drouhard (Teen Titans, Amethyst, Princess of Gemworld).

My Adventures with Green Lantern

Beware her power… Green Lantern’s light. In My Adventures with Green Lantern, a Green Lantern Power Ring falls from the sky and chooses high school student Jessica Cruz to be its champion. When more debris from the Lanterns’ ancient space war arrives along with their alien foes, she must make the oath to defend Earth in brightest day and blackest night.

My Adventures with Superman co-executive producer Jake Wyatt is executive producing, and Stephanie Gonzaga (DuckTales, Shimmer and Shine) is co-executive producer.

My Adventures with Green Lantern is the first Green Lantern-led animated show since 2011’s Green Lantern: The Animated Series, and comes as counter to DC Studios and HBO’s live-action Lanterns series described as a True Detective-type mystery drama.

Are you excited for these just-announced DCU shows? Sound off in the comments below.