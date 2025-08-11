James Gunn on if Peacemaker’s Flash and Wonder Woman References Are DCU Canon

Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, the Flash, Green Lantern, Martian Manhunter and Aquaman form most iterations of the Justice League. But the big question is: do DC’s “Big Seven” exist in the new DC Universe? James Gunn, the co-head of DC Studios with Peter Safran, has already confirmed that the Justice League is still a ways away. So far, the only prospective members known to exist are David Corenswet’s Superman, a yet-to-be-cast Batman who cameoed in Creature Commandos, and Green Lanterns like Aaron Pierre’s John Stewart, Kyle Chandler’s Hal Jordan, and Nathan Fillion’s Guy Gardner; but others, like undersea king Aquaman, have yet to surface by the time Peacemaker season 2 takes place.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The topic came up in Monday’s episode of Peacemaker: The Official Podcast with James Gunn, in which The Suicide Squad and Superman filmmaker discusses what is and isn’t canon in the DC Universe. In the Peacemaker season 1 episode “Murn After Reading,” Chris Smith (John Cena) tells a classroom of children that the Flash is “an unbearable d-bag,” and that, while he’s never met Wonder Woman, “she did spent an entire party eye-effing me from across the room.”

“I don’t know. We’ll have to wait and see,” Gunn said when asked if the Flash and Wonder Woman name-drops mean the characters are DCU canon. “I mean, they’ll exist eventually. Whether they exist now, I don’t know.”

Gunn’s comments seem to confirm that Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, who both last appeared in 2023’s The Flash, didn’t carry over to the reset canon that consists of Creature Commandos, Superman, and Peacemaker. The latter featured a cameo by Miller’s Flash and Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, but the appearance of the Justice League has since been deemed non-canon.

The Flash and Wonder Woman were among the corpses in the cameo-filled episode 4 of Creature Commandos, where the enchantress Circe showed Amanda Waller a vision of a possible apocalyptic future, which saw the world’s heroes die under the rule of the Flash rogue Gorilla Grodd.

DC Studios is developing a new Wonder Woman movie that Gunn has called “a priority” in addition to Paradise Lost, an HBO Max series set in Princess Diana of Themyscira’s homeland. As for the Scarlet Speedster, Gunn has intimated that the Flash might not speed into the DCU anytime soon.

Peacemaker season 2 — which stars returning cast members John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick, with series newcomers Frank Grillo, David Denman, Sol Rodriguez, and Tim Meadows — premieres August 21 on HBO Max.