How to Watch Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story Online

After its limited run in theaters, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story is soaring into home theaters. The documentary features never-before-seen home movies and personal archives that recounts the tragic and redemptive story of actor and activist Christopher Reeve, best known for playing the Man of Steel in 1978’s Superman and its sequels: Superman II (1980), Superman III (1983), and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987).

Acquired by Warner Bros. Discovery’s DC Studios, HBO Documentary Films, and CNN Films out of the Sundance Film Festival, the acclaimed documentary screened in select theaters on Sept. 11 and Sept. 25 (Reeve’s birthday) before Warner Bros. Pictures set an expanded wide release in North American theaters on Oct. 11.



The Super/Man documentary, which is certified fresh at 98% on Rotten Tomatoes, will first release on digital platforms before eventually becoming available to stream on Max. Keep reading below for more details on where to stream Christopher Reeve’s documentary and the original Superman movies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Where to Watch Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story Online

You can purchase Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story on digital platforms starting Tuesday, Nov. 5. The digital download is priced $17.49 (for UHD) or $14.99 (for HD and SD) and is available on retailers including Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu), Apple TV+, Google Play, Amazon Prime Video, and more.

When Can I Rent Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story?

Following its digital ownership window, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story will become available for digital rental on Tuesday, Nov. 19. You’ll be able to rent the movie wherever digital movies are sold, including Fandango at Home and Prime Video.

When Will Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story Stream on Max?

Warner Bros. hasn’t announced Super/Man‘s release date on Max, but the documentary is expected to arrive on the streaming service in December.

Watch the Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story Trailer

What Is Christopher Reeve’s Documentary About?

The synopsis: “The story of Christopher Reeve is an astonishing rise from unknown actor to iconic movie star, and his definitive portrayal of Clark Kent/Superman set the benchmark for the superhero cinematic universes that dominate cinema today. Reeve portrayed the Man of Steel in four Superman films and played dozens of other roles that displayed his talent and range as an actor, before being injured in a near-fatal horse-riding accident in 1995 that left him paralyzed from the neck down.



“After becoming a quadriplegic, he became a charismatic leader and activist in the quest to find a cure for spinal cord injuries, as well as a passionate advocate for disability rights and care – all while continuing his career in cinema in front of and behind the camera and dedicating himself to his beloved family.”



Described as “a moving and vivid cinematic telling of Reeve’s remarkable story,” Super/Man is directed by BAFTA Award-nominated filmmakers Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui (McQueen) and features the first extended interviews ever filmed with Reeve’s three children about their father, and interviews with the A-list Hollywood actors who were Reeve’s colleagues and friends, including Glenn Close, Whoopi Goldberg, Susan Sarandon, and Jeff Daniels. Viewers also hear narration by Reeve with audio from his autobiography, “Still Me.”

Where to Watch Christopher Reeve’s Superman Movies Online

Superman (1978)

From the doomed planet of Krypton, two parents launch a spaceship carrying their infant son to earth. Here he grows up to become Clark Kent (Reeve), mild-mannered reporter for the Metropolis Daily Planet. But with powers and abilities far beyond those of mortal men, he battles for truth and justice as Superman. Marlon Brando, Gene Hackman, and Margot Kidder also star.

Where to watch Superman: The Movie: Max and Prime Video (until Nov. 30)

Superman II (1980)

A trio of Krypton villains threaten havoc on Earth, while Superman and Lois Lane are just becoming involved in a long awaited love affair — an affair which may cost Superman his super powers. The sequel pits the Man of Steel against General Zod (Terence Stamp), Non (Jack O’Halloran), and Ursa (Sarah Douglas).

Where to watch Superman II: Max and Prime Video (until Nov. 30)

Superman III (1983)

In Superman III, meet Gus Gorman (Richard Pryor), a half-witted computer programming natural. For him a keyboard is a weapon — and Superman faces the microelectronic menace of his life. Christopher Reeve reprises his most beloved role, deepening his character’s human side as Clark Kent reunites with old flame Lana Lang (Annette O’Toole) at a Smallville High class reunion. And when Superman becomes his own worst enemy after Kryptonite exposure, Reeve pulls off both roles with dazzling skill.

Where to watch Superman III: Max and Prime Video (until Nov. 30)

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987)

Reeve described Superman IV as the “most personal [movie] of the entire series” because it “directly reflects what Superman should be, and should be doing.”



To make the world safe for nuclear arms merchants, Lex Luthor (Gene Hackman) creates a new being to challenge the Man of Steel: the radiation-charged Nuclear Man (Mark Pillow). The two foes clash in an explosive extravaganza that sees Superman save the Statue of Liberty, plug a volcanic eruption of Mount Etna and rebuild the demolished Great Wall of China.



Where to watch Superman IV: The Quest for Peace: Max and Prime Video (until Nov. 30)