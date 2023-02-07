James Gunn Posts New Superman Image After Announcing DC Movie

James Gunn posted another image of Superman after unveiling the entire DC slate. On Twitter, the DC Studios head teased the cover of Action Comics #1050. Tom Taylor, Joshua Williamson ad Phillip Kennedy Johnson wrote the story. Handling the artwork are Clayton Henry, Mike Perkins, Nick Dragotta. This is a pretty recent story for the brand, so don't look for 1-to-1 inspiration when it comes to the upcoming movie/ But, one element of the storyline does seem rather similar to All-Star Superman. Check out the cover for yourself down below!

Here's what DC's official site says about the issue: "Clark Kent's reunion with Lois and his son, Jon Kent, proves fleeting when strikes the ultimate attack from Superman's greatest adversary: Lex Luthor. But this time something is different…Luthor has stolen something from Clark's life, something so important that it will change the very planet itself! If you think you've seen the biggest battle between Superman and Lex Luthor—think again! This clash will rock the course of their lives forever…and it's only the beginning."

What's Coming In Superman: Legacy?

Superman: Legacy serves as the leaping off point for this new DC Universe effort. "Our next project feature film is really the launch of the DCU. These first two projects [Superman: Legacy and Creature Commandos] are kind of an amuse bouche for what is coming up with Superman: Legacy, which James is currently writing," Safran said during a press event Monday afternoon. "We certainly hope and are hoping that he will direct it. It's not an origin story. It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. Superman represents truth, justice and the American way. He has kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned."

Of course, that means that DC Studios is going to have to find themselves a new Superman after the discussions with Henry Cavill. The Man of Steel actor won't be reprising the role after that surprise cameo in Black Adam.

"Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn't be more over-the-moon about; we'll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year," Gunn previously told the press. "Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill. But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we're big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future."

