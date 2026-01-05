Supergirl’s Title Change Makes More Sense After James Gunn’s New Comments on the DCU Movie

The DC Universe is now in full swing, and its next major release, Supergirl, is shaping up to be an especially exciting prospect. 2025 saw the release of Superman, marking the beginning of the new comprehensive shared DC universe led by James Gunn and Peter Safran. Gunn’s involvement as co-head of DC Studios, as well as a writer-director, has seen him take up the role of spokesperson for the budding franchise, as he has been heavily involved in its various releases to date. There have been multiple minor changes in the early stages of the DCU, particularly involving the full debut of DC’s new live-action Supergirl, with some of them being better explained by Gunn in recent comments.

Originally, the DCU’s next movie was titled Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, but it has since been simplified to just Supergirl. The new title for the 2026 movie seemed a strange choice to some, but speaking with Variety, Gunn better explained what fans can expect from the film, making its title change suddenly make much more sense. Gunn explained, “We’re not adapting Woman of Tomorrow religiously. We’re taking elements of it […] The tone and the general approach and the structure are inspired by it, but we are not telling that story.” This adds further context to previous comments that outlined Gunn simply wanted to move away from the traditional title format of superhero movies.

Why Supergirl’s Title Change Is Actually A Very Good Sign

Taking James Gunn’s comments into consideration, it seems that 2026’s Supergirl could be an incredibly exciting movie. His earlier comments about wanting to move away from convention were already encouraging, as they indicate a willingness to set the movies of the DCU apart, gently pushing the boundaries of the superhero genre. However, Gunn’s latest explanation about Supergirl‘s story not directly following the comics is equally exciting.

The release of Supergirl‘s trailer has built considerable buzz about the DCU movie, but Gunn’s insistence that it hasn’t been strictly adapted from a single comic book arc is actually something of a relief. Previous attempts to do so have failed more often than not, with the best comic book movies seeming to pay homage to key comic book stories while taking a more original narrative approach. In that sense, explaining that Woman of Tomorrow was more inspiration than actual source material for the movie is actually pretty perfect.

Of course, finding not just success but a whole new niche in the superhero genre isn’t going to be an easy feat. However, with the foundations laid by 2025’s Superman, the DCU is already beginning to earn a considerable following, and the fact that James Gunn is clear about having a specific vision can only be a good sign. In that regard, Gunn’s most recent explanation about Supergirl‘s story not only sheds more light on the previous title change, but also sets it up to be an especially critical movie for the DCU’s future success.

