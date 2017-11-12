Jason Momoa Teases ‘The Crow’ Reboot

For fans of The Crow, the wait for the reboot may be getting shorter. Jason Momoa has teased the start of production on the long in development film.

Momoa, who will next be seen as Aquaman in Justice League when it theaters on Friday, took to Instagram earlier today to share artwork of Eric Draven/The Crow’s iconic makeup as well as a photo of himself with director Corin Hardy with the caption “I’ve been waiting for sooooo long. @corinhardy let’s do this brother aloha j.” Check out the post below.

The Crow reboot has a long and complicated history. A reboot of the 1994 film and franchise had been talked about for a decade and over the years a variety of actors and filmmakers have been attached to the project. Bradley Cooper, Jack Huston, and Luke Evens have all been attached to star in the film at one point before eventually abandoning the project. However, things started moving forward with rights to The Crow Reborn landing at Sony earlier this year. Series creator James O’Barr also claimed last month that pre-production on the reboot was set to begin in February 2018 with Hardy at the helm. There was some question as to whether Momoa, who was said to be attached to the film for some time now, was still involved but his Instagram post appears to confirm that he’s still all in.

News that Hardy and Momoa are finally getting started on the reboot will no doubt make fans happy. Based on James O’Barr’s comic, The Crow centers on Eric Draven, a man resurrected by a supernatural crow to avenge his own murder as well as that of his girlfriend at the hands of gang members. The comic was originally adapted to film in Alex Proyas’ 1994 that starred Brandon Lee who, tragically, was accidentally killed when an on-set firearm malfunctioned. Despite Lee’s death, the film was followed by three sequels, but dedicated fans have been hoping to see the story brought to the big screen again. Now it looks like they are closer than ever to that happening.

No release date for the film has been set.