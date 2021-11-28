Jason Reitman Talked With Juno Writer About Reuniting for Ghostbusters

Jason Reitman is the latest director to tackle Ghostbusters with Ghostbusters: Afterlife hitting theaters earlier this month. Reitman followed in the footsteps of his father, Ivan Reitman, who helmed the original film back in 1984. The younger Reitman has made a name for himself over the years, directing films such as Juno, Up in the Air, Young Adult, Tully, and more. With the exception of Up in the Air, one thing those movies have in common is that they were written by Diablo Cody, who won an Oscar back in 2008 for Juno. Reitman and Cody clearly have a special working relationship. In fact, he recently had a chat with The Playlist, and revealed he’s spoken to her about writing a Ghostbusters movie.

“I would love to see ‘Ghostbusters’ movies from all my favorite filmmakers,” Reitman shared. “I could but I don’t want to jinx it because I actually do believe in this idea,” he added when asked to name some names. “If you don’t think I haven’t had this conversation with [Diablo Cody], then you don’t know our relationship well enough. Yeah, we have [spoken about ‘Ghostbusters’],” he revealed. “I’d love to see a Diablo Cody ‘Ghostbusters’ movie. She’s one of the best storytellers alive, we’ve made four movies together and I’d love to make a fifth.”

It’s clear Reitman is hoping to make more Ghostbusters movies in the future. In fact, during the same interview, he teased that a sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife could feature an appearance from Ghostbusters II‘s Vigo The Carpathian, who was played by the late Wilhelm von Homburg back in 1989. In another recent interview with Uproxx, Reitman was asked about the Ghostbusters logo in Afterlife, and the choice to revert it to the original instead of keeping the updated version from Ghostbusters II. This led to more teases about a follow-up…

“I wish I could talk to you about that,” Reitman replied when asked if Egon changed the logo of the ghost holding up a “two” back to the original at some point. “I’m just saying that’s a plot that is not in this film and we have ideas moving forward.” He added, “Ghostbusters II, definitely canon. There are references to Ghostbusters II in Afterlife. We meet Ray working at Ray’s Occult. The toaster from Ghostbusters II is in the kitchen in the farmhouse. There’s actually lots of lost of Ghostbusters II details but nobody knows Ghostbusters II outside of Vigo the Carpathian and the Ghostbusters II logo. So there’s this assumption that it is not canon but it is definitely canon.”

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is now playing in theaters.