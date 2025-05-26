The Funniest (and Most Underrated) Jason Statham Movie Is Streaming on Hulu

As evidenced by the success of movies like A Working Man and The Beekeeper, Jason Statham continues to stand out as one of the most prominent action stars around. The hard-hitting, wise-cracking Englishman has built up a dedicated audience over the years, one that continues to seek out his violent revenge flicks and enormous franchise fare. Believe it or not, however, one of Statham’s best movies doesn’t fit into either one of those boxes, showing a different side of the actor altogether.

That movie is Spy, a 2015 action comedy from director Paul Feig, in which Statham stars as a CIA operative alongside Melissa McCarthy. When partnered with a desk agent who has no field experience, the character Rick Ford gives Statham his best opportunity to combine his excellent action chops with a severely underrated gift of comedic timing.

Spy is far and away Statham’s funniest movie, as well as one of the most underrated in his catalogue. Recently, Spy became a lot more accessible to stream, thanks to Hulu.

The movie was added to Hulu’s streaming roster this month, giving the service’s action lineup a wonderful boost. If you haven’t seen Spy before, or it’s just been a long time and you need a refresher, Hulu has you covered.

Coming Soon to Hulu

Hulu is going to get a big upgrade to its streaming lineup this weekend, as the month of June will bring a slew of new titles to the service’s library. The first day of the month will see dozens of new titles added to the streamer, including every entry in the Alien and Predator franchises, as well as Kung Fu Panda 3 and Edge of Tomorrow.

You can check out the full list of Hulu’s June 1st additions below!

