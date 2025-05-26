The Funniest (and Most Underrated) Jason Statham Movie Is Streaming on Hulu

As evidenced by the success of movies like A Working Man and The Beekeeper, Jason Statham continues to stand out as one of the most prominent action stars around. The hard-hitting, wise-cracking Englishman has built up a dedicated audience over the years, one that continues to seek out his violent revenge flicks and enormous franchise fare. Believe it or not, however, one of Statham’s best movies doesn’t fit into either one of those boxes, showing a different side of the actor altogether.
Videos by ComicBook.com
That movie is Spy, a 2015 action comedy from director Paul Feig, in which Statham stars as a CIA operative alongside Melissa McCarthy. When partnered with a desk agent who has no field experience, the character Rick Ford gives Statham his best opportunity to combine his excellent action chops with a severely underrated gift of comedic timing.
RELATED: 3 Underrated Jason Statham Movies More People Need To See
Spy is far and away Statham’s funniest movie, as well as one of the most underrated in his catalogue. Recently, Spy became a lot more accessible to stream, thanks to Hulu.
The movie was added to Hulu’s streaming roster this month, giving the service’s action lineup a wonderful boost. If you haven’t seen Spy before, or it’s just been a long time and you need a refresher, Hulu has you covered.
Click Here to Sign Up for a Hulu Subscription
Coming Soon to Hulu
Hulu is going to get a big upgrade to its streaming lineup this weekend, as the month of June will bring a slew of new titles to the service’s library. The first day of the month will see dozens of new titles added to the streamer, including every entry in the Alien and Predator franchises, as well as Kung Fu Panda 3 and Edge of Tomorrow.
You can check out the full list of Hulu’s June 1st additions below!
Adam
Alien (1979)
Alien 3
Alien Resurrection
Alien vs. Predator
Alien: Covenant
Aliens
Alien vs. Predator: Requiem
Beasts Of The Southern Wild
Before Midnight
Betsy’s Wedding
Beverly Hills Ninja
Big Eden
Big Fish
The Big Hit
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
Blue Jasmine
Boy Meets Girl
Breakin’ All the Rules
The Bronze
Bubble Boy
Bugsy
Cedar Rapids
The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader
Cold Pursuit
Cyrus
Daddy Day Care
Death on the Nile (2022)
Deja Vu
Delivery Man
Dude, Where’s My Car?
Edge of Tomorrow
Elena Undone
Freddy Got Fingered
The Girl Next Door
Grown Ups
Grown Ups 2
Happy Gilmore
The Heat
Hitchcock
Hurricane Bianca
Idiocracy
Independence Day
The Joy Luck Club
Just Go With It
Kung Fu Panda 3
Let’s Be Cops
Loving Annabelle
Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!
Mamma Mia!
The Mask
Me And Earl And The Dying Girl
Mirrors
The Namesake
A Perfect Ending
Pineapple Express
Predator (1987)
The Predator (2018)
Predator 2
Predators
Pride + Prejudice + Zombies
Prometheus
Reno 911! Miami: The Movie
Sordid Lives
28 Weeks Later
The War of the Roses
We’re The Millers
Working Girl
You Don’t Mess With The Zohan