Jason Statham Reveals Why He Has Avoided Superhero Roles

Jason Statham is no stranger to action. In fact, this year the star returned to three action roles in the sequel films Fast X, The Meg 2, and Expedn4bles. Soon, Statham will be taking on a new character in The Beekeeper, an action/thriller from David Ayer, who is best known for writing the original The Fast and the Furious film and directing End of Watch (2012), Fury (2014), and Suicide Squad (2016). Despite his affinity for action flicks, Statham has no interest in joining the world of superheroes.

"I don't have a big appetite for a costume, with cape and tights," Statham told Variety with a laugh. "I like old-school '80s movies. I was inspired by people like Stallone and Arnold. And even before those guys, Steve McQueen, Paul Newman, and Eastwood. I just couldn't see any of those guys putting on a cape, and a mask and going around on wires."

Did Jason Statham Get Stung Making The Beekeeper?

During a recent interview with Empire, Ayer revealed Statham never got stung while making the movie.

"The big shock was how much he does his own stunts," Ayer said of Statham. "His stunt double was just sitting around, hoping to be invited to the dance." He added, "The crew were laughing: 'There's no way you're putting Jason Statham with a bunch of bees for real!' But Jason wanted to do it. So, we put him with a beekeeper, and he learned how to open the hive and work with the bees. He connected with the whole 'zen' beekeeping things."

You can read an official description of The Beekeeper here: "In The Beekeeper, one man's brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after he is revealed to be a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organization known as 'Beekeepers.'"

Statham and the film's writer, Kurt Wimmer (Salt), are set to produce with Bill Block for Miramax and Chris Long for Cedar Park Studios. This reunites Statham with Miramax, who produced Guy Ritchie's Wrath of Man and Operature Fortune: Ruse De Guerre.

"Having collaborated with Jason on Wrath Of Man and Operation Fortune, and with David on Fury, we are fortunate to partner with these masters of the new action genre to bring Kurt's brilliant script to the first installment of this franchise," Block said in a statement.

The Beekeeper is heading to theaters on January 12, 2024.