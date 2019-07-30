The JAWS Tiki Mug Arrives for Shark Week with a Red Swimmer Swizzle

Shark Week 2019 is currently in full swing on the Discovery Channel, and Mondo is celebrating the 31st anniversary of this popular summer TV event and the 44th anniversary of Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster film Jaws with one perfect product. Behold the Bruce the Shark Tiki mug! The translucent red swimmer swizzle really makes it pop don’t you think?

The 22-ounce Jaws tiki mug is available in Standard, Chum, and Amity variants starting today, July 30th right here at Mondo for $55 – $60 with shipping slated for August. Jump on the Amity and Chum variants first because they’re limited editions of 360 and 400 respectively and will likely sell out quickly. You can take a look at all three versions from different angles in the image below.

The product description on the standard version reads:

“Just when you thought it was safe to close out your tab, it’s Bruce the Shark Tiki Mug from the blockbuster classic, Jaws! Bruce holds 22 ounces of chum (or whatever else you’d like fill him with), features grey and red glaze details, and includes a translucent red Swimmer Swizzle! With this mug, you’re gonna need a bigger shelf!”

