‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot:’ Kevin Smith Introduces the Movie’s Girl Gang

Kevin Smith is currently in production for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, the long-awaited follow-up to 2001’s Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. The director and co-star has been keeping fans well informed about the filming process on social media, giving frequent updates on the movie’s newest cast members.

One exciting addition to the film is a brand new girl gang, which Smith shared a photo of earlier today in honor of International Women’s Day.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“For #internationalwomensday, let me introduce you to our Reboot Girl Gang! In #jayandsilentbobstrikeback, @jayandsilentbob met up with a Girl Gang in a van. So in the Reboot, the stoner duo meet up with another Girl Gang in a very similar van (I’m telling you, it’s almost the same movie),” he wrote.

The original girl gang was made up of Shannon Elizabeth, Eliza Dushku, Ali Larter, and Jennifer Schwalbach Smith. Kevin Smith decided to stick with the idea, but make it more diverse this time around.

“And as most reboots feature a familiar story freshly presented with a young and diverse new cast, we follow the example and go full ‘Force Awakens’ with our Girl Gang!,” he added.

“But that’s not the only movie with origins in the 70’s that we share a little DNA with: #jayandsilentbobreboot has some #badnewsbears in it, with me & @jaymewes as Buttermaker and the Girl Gang as our North Valley Bears (but with the van, we’re more like #thebadnewsbearsinbreakingtraining).”

He went on to introduce the new cast members, which includes Aparna Brielle (A.P. Bio), Treshelle Edmond (Master of None), Alice Wen (Mr. Student Body President), and Harley Quinn Smith (Yoga Hosers). It’s fitting that Smith’s daughter would take over considering her mother held a spot in the first film.

“@aparnabrielle plays our plucky Jihad, @treshelleedmond plays our Silent Bob-ish Soapy, @alysswhen plays our mysterious international podcaster Shan Yu, and my favorite actress ever @harleyquinnsmith plays Milly – who’s kinda like the Justice of this Girl Gang (minus the romance with Jay, naturally). And like the last Girl Gang that changed Jay and Silent Bob’s lives, these quick, quippy young ladies will take our heroes on the adventure of a lifetime, ending at that most wretched hive of scum and villainy – Hollywood!,” he concluded.

Smith revealed more additions to the cast this week, including Joe Manganiello (True Blood), Craig Robinson (The Office), Frankie Shaw (SMILF), Justin Long (Tusk), and Jordan Monsanto (producer of multiple Smith projects). He also teased a cameo from hip hop duo, Method Man and Redman.

Fan favorites from Smith’s previous films are expected to return, including Brian O’Halloran and Jason Lee.

According to the IMDB plot description, the new film follows Jay and Silent Bob as they “return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of ‘Bluntman and Chronic’ movie from getting made.”



Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is expected to be released in the fall.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!