‘Jay & Silent Bob Reboot’ Will Return That ‘Captain Marvel’ Reference In Kind

Filmmaker Kevin Smith got emotional after the Stan Lee cameo in Captain Marvel was a nod to Mallrats, Smith’s 1995 film in which Lee had a fairly significant role. Now, Mallrats star Jason Lee is going to make a Captain Marvel reference in the forthcoming Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, closing a circle we did not know needed closing until now. Smith announced the gag — which will take place at Brodie’s Secret Stash, the comic shop owned by Lee’s character in Reboot — on Twitter, sharing a look at the scene. In the photo Smith shared, Lee is putting an issue of Captain Marvel #1, featuring a cover by Amanda Conner and Paul Mounts, on the wall in his comic shop.

Brodie first appeared in Mallrats and then carried over into Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back, which was essentially Kevin Smith’s “event film,” tying characters and concepts from all of his previous movies together in one giant movie that almost felt more like a sketch comedy or an episode of the Clerks cartoon than a traditional narrative. Crossing the country in the hopes of preventing their “good names” from being besmirched by a movie adaptation of a comic book featuring them, Jay (Jason Mewes) and Silent Bob (Smith) ended up interacting with characters from Clerks, Mallrats, and Chasing Amy all over again (Jay and Bob were the only recurring characters throughout all of Smith’s early films).

Me and Mallrats got a shout-out in @captainmarvel, so me and Mallrats are shouting back in #JayAndSilentBobReboot! pic.twitter.com/E3AObgH30W — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) March 25, 2019

In Mallrats, Lee’s Brodie was having a relationship crisis that he found only some sage advice from comic book legend Stan Lee could solve. Little did he know, his best friend TS Quint (Jeremy London) had arranged in advance to have Lee dole out some very particular advice and to largely ignore Brodie’s odd personality. The short monologue Lee gave Brode in Mallrats inspired his cameo in the ’90s-set Captain Marvel, in which Lee appears as himself, reading the Mallrats script and rehearsing for his role on a bus.

“I am a blubbering mess,” Smith said of his Captain Marvel reaction. “After a lifetime spent referencing the movies, the movies just referenced me! Many thanks to Marvel Studios and to my friend Stan Lee four the shout-out! But if I’m not part of the Marvel Universe, did I survived The Snap?” Maybe not, if the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Kevin Smith couldn’t spring for a car service for Lee.

According to the IMDB plot description, the new film follows Jay and Silent Bob as they “return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of ‘Bluntman and Chronic’ movie from getting made.” Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is expected to be released in the fall.

