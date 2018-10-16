Start a Jeff Goldblum Shrine With This Sexy Ian Malcolm ‘Jurassic Park’ Statue

Chronicle Collectibles has created a 1/4 scale statue of Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm in his iconic injured and shirtless sexy pose from Jurassic Park. The word “glorious” doesn’t even begin to cover it.

You can pre-order the statue via Sideshow for $599.99, which may seem like a lot, but payment plans are available. You could also sell everything in your home then go minimalist with this statue, a pedestal to put it on, and a single chair that faces it. That’s the only way to properly display a work of this magnitude.

Sure, you could save a lot of money and get the former Target exclusive sexy Ian Malcom Funko Pop on eBay and make it the centerpiece of your shrine, but if you really want to bask in Jeff Goldblum’s magnificence, only the Chronicle Collectibles statue will do. As you can see from the size comparison in the image above, the statue is quite large – a guaranteed conversation starter. Plus, something tells me the real Jeff Goldblum would approve.

The official description for the statue is available below:

“When you’re choosing the ultimate pose for a definitive statue of Jurassic Park’s Dr. Ian Malcolm, there’s one iconic image of the film’s “rock star” that stands at the forefront. Of course, we’re talking about the shot where he’s lying down with his shirt unbuttoned while recovering from the T-Rex attack. Used in countless memes, this indelible image has been a fan favorite for years because it really captures the fun and sheer magnetism that actor Jeff Goldblum brings to this beloved character.”

“Sideshow and Chronicle Collectibles are delighted to present the world’s first officially licensed, limited edition 1:4 scale Dr. Ian Malcolm statue!”

“Whether you’re a fan of Jurassic Park or just Jeff Goldblum, this statue makes for the perfect collectible to display in your home, office, or Jeff Goldblum shrine. Just imagine what your friends, family, and co-workers will say when they see this large and imposing statue of Dr. Malcolm.”

“Made to exacting detail to include the specks of blood on his chest and hand, this amazing 1:4 scale Dr. Ian Malcolm statue also features a scene-specific circular base with a cutaway revealing dinosaur fossils buried underneath. This base makes it the perfect companion to the 1:4 scale Dr. Alan Grant statue.”

