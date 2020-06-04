Jordan Peele Fans Want to See the Get Out Director Work With John Boyega ASAP

The Internet has been showing John Boyega a lot of love over the last 24 hours. The actor known for the Star Wars sequels and Attack the Block spoke at a Black Lives Matter protest in London yesterday and expressed concern that it could affect his career. “Look I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this but, f**k that,” Boyega said. Since that quote hit Twiter, many directors have shared their support for Boyega, including Rian Johnson, who directed him in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, as well as JJ Abrams, who helmed Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. However, it wasn't just big names in Star Wars who want to work with Boyega again. Some other directors would like the chance to work with him for the first time, including Birds of Prey's Cathy Yan. Of all the directors to show their support, the one that seems to be getting the most attention is Jordan Peele. The director known for Get Out and Us tweeted in support of Boyega yesterday, and his post has gotten over 1.3 million likes. Clearly, fans are eager to see the two creatives collaborate.

“We got you, John,” Peele wrote on Twitter. You can check out the post below:

Here are some of the best replies to Peele's tweet...