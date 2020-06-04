Jordan Peele Fans Want to See the Get Out Director Work With John Boyega ASAP
The Internet has been showing John Boyega a lot of love over the last 24 hours. The actor known for the Star Wars sequels and Attack the Block spoke at a Black Lives Matter protest in London yesterday and expressed concern that it could affect his career. “Look I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this but, f**k that,” Boyega said. Since that quote hit Twiter, many directors have shared their support for Boyega, including Rian Johnson, who directed him in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, as well as JJ Abrams, who helmed Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. However, it wasn't just big names in Star Wars who want to work with Boyega again. Some other directors would like the chance to work with him for the first time, including Birds of Prey's Cathy Yan. Of all the directors to show their support, the one that seems to be getting the most attention is Jordan Peele. The director known for Get Out and Us tweeted in support of Boyega yesterday, and his post has gotten over 1.3 million likes. Clearly, fans are eager to see the two creatives collaborate.
“We got you, John,” Peele wrote on Twitter. You can check out the post below:
We got you, John. https://t.co/oX7Rr52omx— Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) June 3, 2020
Here are some of the best replies to Peele's tweet...
King Sh*t
June 3, 2020
We're Ready
Me watching whatever movie y’all do together pic.twitter.com/b5kpnaZEg6— Liz Jenkins (@ej11lizzie) June 3, 2020
No Words Needed
June 3, 2020
Excellent Idea
This just in: John Boyega is to all future Jordan Peele projects as John Ratzenberger is to Pixar— Rainy I (@AlexYarini) June 3, 2020
Shaking
a movie starring John Boyega directed and produced by Jordan Peele.. pic.twitter.com/p9Tfltuion— ميكا ⁷ (@Mika95B) June 3, 2020
Would Watch
In 10 years time Jordan Peele is gonna give us the only worthwhile film about the year 2020, staring John Boyega— ᴱᵃᵗ ᵗʰᵉ ᴿᶦᶜʰ (@ashawoodhouse) June 3, 2020
Talent and Solidarity
Wow there’s such a strong smell in the air. Do y’all detect that? I smell..................................black excellence standing together. Funny how the talent and solidarity jumps out huh!— ΛDRIΛN (@AdrianXpression) June 3, 2020
Emotional
I am fucking crying at Jordan Peele telling John Boyega ‘we’ve got you, John’ because we know that he was terrified his career was over. All because he spoke out on the things that affect him and his loved ones, everyday. But Jordan’s excellence is here to the rescue. I’m in bits— commie hilfiger (@abirowensx) June 3, 2020
All In
A Jordan Peele horror starring John Boyega? Shiettt, how early can I buy my ticket? I don't even need to see the trailer. https://t.co/d4XZklU7m0— Read the Room. (@KColeDC) June 3, 2020
We All Know It'll Make Money
Fandango already imagining the billions of dollars coming in— Joeycat16 (@joeycat16) June 4, 2020
Let's Get Keke In There
John Boyega and KeKe Palmer starring in a Jordan Peele film.
That’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/qz9N1j0Jmb— Cap Shit drops tonight (@KingTrillaX) June 4, 2020
YES PLEASE!
John Boyega gonna become Jordan Peele's Robert DeNiro— 🌟| James FFS |🌟 (@loudonkleer) June 3, 2020
