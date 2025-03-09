John Goodman Injured Filming New Movie, Halting Production

While filming a scene for Oscar-winning director Alejandro Gonzáliez Iñárritu’s new movie, actor John Goodman suffered an injury, which caused production to be delayed. Fortunately, this will be just a small setback for the project. According to Deadline, it was “a relatively minor injury” for Goodman, who hurt his hip after he slipped “while blocking a scene.” Filming was paused for only a couple of days while the actor was at the hospital for medical care. He is slated to resume his work on the film on Monday, March 10th.

“Actor John Goodman experienced a hip injury. He received immediate medical attention that led to a brief delay in shooting to allow him time to recover,” a Warner Bros. spokesperson told Deadline in a statement. “The production resumes shooting next week following John’s full recovery.”

Goodman is part of a star-studded ensemble on Iñárritu’s next film, which is headlined by Tom Cruise. The project is part of Cruise’s deal with Warner Bros. that sees him develop original movies and franchise fare at the studio. Plot details haven’t been confirmed, but the cast also includes the likes of Riz Ahmed, Jesse Plemons, Michael Stuhlbarg, Sophia Wilde, and Sandra Hüler. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters in October 2026.

Thankfully, Goodman, aged 72, was able to avoid a significant injury. This means the incident shouldn’t have any significant impact on the production moving forward. The movie has been filming since “late last year” according to Deadline, and while it’s unknown how far along into principal photography it is, there is still more than enough time before its release date. Warner Bros. won’t have to push the film’s premiere back. If Goodman was going to be out of commission for an extended period of time, then there might have been larger ramifications, but everyone involved can manage a quick break. Hopefully Goodman is extra careful and gets through the rest of production unscatched.

It’s great that Iñárittu’s film will be able to stay on track, as it’s already one of the most intriguing titles on the horizon for 2026. In the mid-2010s, the director became an awards season powerhouse with Birdman and The Revenant, which both took home Oscars in major categories (including consecutive Best Director wins for Iñárritu). Warner Bros. clearly has a great deal of confidence in his next movie, giving it a prime awards season release date. Perhaps this will be the project that gives someone like Cruise or Goodman their long overdue first Academy Award.