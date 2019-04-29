Director John Singleton to Be Taken Off Life Support After Stroke

Nearly two weeks after suffering a major stroke, Oscar-nominated writer and director John Singleton will be taken off life support at some point on Monday. Singleton’s family made the decision and shared the news with Deadline. The filmmaker has been in the ICU since he suffered the stroke on April 17th.

“It is with heavy hearts we announce that our beloved son, father and friend, John Daniel Singleton will be taken off of life support today,” a spokesperson for the family told Deadline on Monday. “This was an agonizing decision, one that our family made, over a number of days, with the careful counsel of John’s doctors.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Singleton has reportedly struggled with hypertension, and his family’s goal is to share the message with everyone and help others recognize the symptoms earlier by going to Heart.org.

“We are grateful to his fans, friends and colleagues for the outpour of love and prayers during this incredibly difficult time,” the spokesperson said. “We want to thank all the doctors at Cedars Sinai for the impeccable care he received.”

Singleton is best known for his film debut, Boyz n the Hood, which starred Cuba Gooding Jr., Laurence Fishburne, and Ice Cube. The film received immediate critical acclaim and earned Singleton both of his Oscar nominations, one for directing and one for screenwriting. In the years following his debut, Singleton directed films like Poetic Justice, Higher Learning, Shaft, and Four Brothers. He also produced Hustle & Flow and Black Snake Moan.

Over the last few several years, Singleton made his mark on the world of television, bringing the acclaimed series Snowfall to life on FX. He directed three episodes of that series, along with individual episodes of Empire, American Crime Story, Rebel, and Billions. Snowfall was recently renewed for a third season on FX with Singleton continuing his work as an executive produce on the series.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!