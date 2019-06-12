John Turturro Claims His Big Lebowski Spinoff Going Places Is Nearly Finished

John Turturro’s long-in-development Big Lebowski spinoff Going Places is done filming and should be out looking for a distributor during the fall film festival circuit, according to Consequence of Sound. According to various interviews with Turturro, the film has been quietly in development since 2016, with Turturro getting the blessings of the Coen Brothers before starting to tell the story of Jesus Quintana, his character from The Big Lebowski.

When the news first broke that Turturro was planning on making a spinoff, many did not believe that the film was actually going to happen. The Coen brothers have long scoffed at the idea of doing one themselves, and it was not immediately obvious who would tackle it. However, Turturro clearly received the Coen bros’ blessing because the 59-year-old actor has been very open about the development of the upcoming film. Even though the Coen brothers are not involved, fans are hoping that Turturro can bring the same magic the spinoff that the cult classic captured in the original The Big Lebowski.

Turturro will be writing, directing, and starring in the film that is based off of the 1974 French flick Les Valseuses, which is slang for “the testicles.” The plotline will follow Turturro’s Jesus Quintana as he competes against another criminal in order to give a woman her first orgasm. The plot gets thick when Jesus, the competing criminal, and the woman come across a weapon-wielding hairdresser and are forced to run for their lives.

“It’s a bit of a racy movie,” Turturro said recently. “It shows how stupid men are. That’s what the movie is kinda about – the women are the stronger, more together characters. I had to tweak it a little bit but now I feel really good about it. It’s basically an exploration of Jesus getting out of jail [after being framed as a pedophile]. It’s a comedy, but a very human comedy.”

Here’s the official synopsis for John Turturro’s Big Lebowski spinoff:

“John Turturro plays Jesus Quintana in Going Places, a film about a trio of misfits whose irreverent, sexually charged dynamic evolves into a surprising love story as their spontaneous and flippant attitude towards the past or future backfires time and again, even as they inadvertently perform good deeds. When they make enemies with a gun-toting hairdresser, their journey becomes one of constant escape from the law, from society and from the hairdresser, all while the bonds of their outsider family strengthen.”

Starring alongside Turturro will be Susan Sarandon and Bobby Canavale. No word yet on whether Jeff Bridges will be doing a cameo to reprise his role as the Dude. Are you excited to see John Turturro reprising his role as Jesus Quintana in the Big Lebowskispinoff Going Places?