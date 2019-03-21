Movies

Jason Mantzoukas Fans Are Loving the New ‘John Wick 3’ Poster

A huge batch of character posters for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum debuted today, providing a […]

By

A huge batch of character posters for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum debuted today, providing a hint at what’s in store for the latest involvement of the high-octane action franchise. But for comedy nerds, the posters brought a whole other thing to enjoy.

Among the posters released today was one for Tick Tock Man, a character who will be played by fan-favorite comedian Jason Mantzoukas. While the poster doesn’t hint at a whole lot surrounding his role, it has served as fodder for some pretty great jokes surrounding Mantzoukas’ other character.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the hours since the poster was released, people have referenced Mantzoukas’ memorable roles as Rafi on The League, Adrian Pimento on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Derek on The Good Place, as well as the weird and wonderful lore that surrounds his appearances on the Comedy Bang! Bang! podcast. We thought we’d compile some of our favorite tweets about the poster thus far (especially since Mantzoukas himself is famously not on Twitter). Scroll on to check out some of our favorites.

Nine-Nine!

He Better Say That in the Movie

A Deep Cut

It’s Canon

Perfect

*Slow Clap*

A+

The Spinoff We Deserve

It’s Important

Heynong, Man

Tagged:
, , , ,

Related Posts