Jason Mantzoukas Fans Are Loving the New ‘John Wick 3’ Poster

A huge batch of character posters for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum debuted today, providing a hint at what’s in store for the latest involvement of the high-octane action franchise. But for comedy nerds, the posters brought a whole other thing to enjoy.

Among the posters released today was one for Tick Tock Man, a character who will be played by fan-favorite comedian Jason Mantzoukas. While the poster doesn’t hint at a whole lot surrounding his role, it has served as fodder for some pretty great jokes surrounding Mantzoukas’ other character.

In the hours since the poster was released, people have referenced Mantzoukas’ memorable roles as Rafi on The League, Adrian Pimento on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Derek on The Good Place, as well as the weird and wonderful lore that surrounds his appearances on the Comedy Bang! Bang! podcast. We thought we’d compile some of our favorite tweets about the poster thus far (especially since Mantzoukas himself is famously not on Twitter). Scroll on to check out some of our favorites.

Nine-Nine!

Looks like Adrian Pimento found a new line of work. https://t.co/4s5j2r8Q07 — “The Magnificent, Blood-soaked Sparklepony” (@JonathanBarkan) March 20, 2019

He Better Say That in the Movie

A Deep Cut

The biggest role for Jeffrey Characterwheaties yet https://t.co/hUhxBx4OtQ — Antoine Linguine (@aklingus) March 20, 2019

It’s Canon

It is ABSOLUTELY 100% canon that John Mantzoukas’ character in John Wick 3 is Paul Sneed, the persona Adrian Pimento uses when undercover for 12 years before returning to the precinct in Brooklyn Nine Nine. I refuse to hear otherwise. pic.twitter.com/O6ZxTK8Rxh — Thijs Meuwese (@ijsthay) March 20, 2019

Perfect

*Slow Clap*

HEY NONG TICK TOCK MAN pic.twitter.com/tihqWZxQdQ — TOP JEFF ?‍? (@jeffisrael25) March 20, 2019

A+

The Spinoff We Deserve

GIVE THE TICK TOCK MAN HIS OWN FRANCHISE — Zach Low (@ZGLow) March 20, 2019

It’s Important

Plenty of things have already happened pop culturally this morning, and yet none of them have or will be as important today as Mantzoukas in this John Wick 3 poster. pic.twitter.com/d9Z9s1bME9 — CJ Simonson (@CJsimonson) March 20, 2019

Heynong, Man