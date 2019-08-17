John Wick 3 Props to Be Sold at Auction

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is set to be released both digitally and on home media in the coming weeks and to celebrate, it appears Summit Entertainment is teaming up with the United Kingdom-based Prop Store to auction off props and costumes from the film. According to a social media post from Prop Store, select items from John Wick: Chapter 2 will also be available during the auction.

The High Table requests your participation in an exclusive auction of original props, costumes, prop weaponry, and more from the production of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and select assets from John Wick: Chapter 2. Join the auction registry today https://t.co/MTNqGSZeHw pic.twitter.com/VXkRkS82OX — Prop Store (@propstore_com) August 16, 2019

Prop Store is the same outfit that sold items from Marvel’s Daredevill, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist earlier in the week. Though a catalog for the John Wick auction is not yet available, it’d be reasonable for fans to expect all kind of stunt weaponry and some bigger ticket items like the costumes worn by the movie’s leads like Keanu Reeves and Halle Berry.

Despite a summer full of blockbusters like Avengers: Endgame and The Lion King, Chapter 3 still had a pretty sizable box office, hauling in $321.16 million worldwide. It’s worldwide total ($170.54m domestically) is the biggest earner to-date in the John Wick franchise. John Wick: Chapter 2 grossed $171.5m globally while John Wick kicked things off with $88.8m.

Suffice to say, the massive box office allowed a fourth film to be quickly pushed into production, something teased by director Chad Stahelski leading up to the premiere of the third film.

“1 was difficult because we didn’t understand what we wanted to do, quite,” Stahelski said about plotting and shooting the franchise films. “Number 2, we had to map up a whole world we didn’t think of before. 3, how do we expand and get the audience something creative, not just bigger and cooler. Number 4, I’m certain, will be more difficult.”

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum will be available digitally August 23rd ahead of home media release September 10th. John Wick: Chapter 4 will enter theaters May 21, 2021.