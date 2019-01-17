‘John Wick: Chapter 3’ Trailer Released

The full trailer for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum has been released, and it shows John Wick (Keanu Reeves) in his full-fledged shoot-’em-up glory. A highly anticipated movie, the trailer features Reeves, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, and Laurence Fishburne in their respective returns to the franchise.

The trailer also features the debut of Halle Berry’s Sofia, an assassin that’s supposed to come to the aid of Wick during the movie. Berry’s performance is one of the best of her career, according to Reeves.

“She’s absolutely astounding,” Reeves previously told ExtraTV. “She gets to do some really cool stuff. This another level. She raised the bar.”

John Wick director Chad Stahelski said Wick and Sofia are two peas in a pod with very similar back stories.

“Whereas John’s puppy was symbolic of his wife, Halle’s two dogs are symbolic of someone she’s lost,”Stahelski told EW. Stahelski also revealed that they built action sequences around the dogs, or as Stahelski put it, Sofia’s “canine assistants…. They work very well tactically.”

Though Parabellum is the only movie in the works within the John Wick franchise, Stahelski is willing to come back for however many movies fans will support.

“I enjoy making these movies because there’s no limit,” Stahelski said. “We create our own mythology, and we have a studio that both stays out of our way and supports us on the wacky decisions. If people go see the movie, and it makes money, and they came back to us, Keanu and I have ideas for days. I could live here for the rest of my career. If people like it and want to watch more, I could think of way worse ways to spend your career. But, you know, we’re in the entertainment business. We’ll let the audience figure that out.”

Reeves, McShane, Reddick, Fishburne, Ruby Rose, and John Leguizamo are all set to reprise their roles from previous films. Newcomers include Berry, Mark Dacascos, Asia Kate Dillon, Anjelica Huston, Robin Lord Taylor, and Jason Mantzoukas.

Stahelski direct from a script by Derek Kolstad, Chris Collins and Marc Abrams, and Shay Hatten.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is set for release on May 17th.