Who Dies in John Wick: Chapter 3?

The John Wick franchise is perhaps one of the most violent movie series out there right now, so fans go into each new film expecting to see Keanu Reeves’ titular character plowing his way through hordes of enemies. From head-shots to pencils, John Wick finds all kinds of way to slaughter enemy henchmen. We know that people die in John Wick movies, and not even the main characters are any sort of safe. As things get bigger in this weekend’s John Wick: Chapter 3, it would stand to reason that there would be at least a couple notable characters that meet their end, right? Well….

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers from John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum! Continue reading at your own risk…

Throughout the entire movie, it feels like there will be some significant deaths on the way, considering how many different forces collided. However, that didn’t turn out to be the case. All of the major franchise characters — John Wick, Winston, Charon, Dog — managed to make it out alive. Some of them may have been more beaten up than others, but they made it. New characters like The Adjudicator, Sofia, The Director, and The Elder were all around when the film came to a close.

A ton of soldiers and henchmen were killed in the movie, but the only character to die who truly mattered in any way was Zero, the dangerous assassin/super-fan that was after John Wick from the beginning. He had an incredible amount of respect for John, and it seemed as though it was their destiny to fight one-on-one before all was said and done. They fought for quite a while at the end of the movie, but as expected, John Wick came out victorious, putting a sword through the chest of his opponent.

It seemed for a while as if Zero had killed The Bowery King, on orders from The Adjudicator. As instructed, he slashed The Bowery King with his sword seven times, and The Bowery King fell to the ground. It looked as though like the leader of New York’s underground was dead, but it turns out the cuts weren’t as deep as they seemed. They were just punishment, not a death sentence. The Bowery King appeared underground at the end of the film, declaring war on the High Table.

