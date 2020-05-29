John Wick 4: Halle Berry's Character Could Be in Trouble in Upcoming Sequel

✖

Halle Berry’s character could be in trouble during John Wick 4. The film’s director, Chad Stahelski sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to talk about Part 4 and what could be waiting for the actress’s character. Last time we saw Sofia, she was helping John in the third installment. When she made that choice, it was clear that there would be some fallout. Decisions have consequences and her daughter is the person in the most danger heading into John Wick 4. Stahelski agreed with this assessment when discussing the upcoming film. Things are very harsh in the underworld of the series’ universe. Loved ones, possessions, and bonds are tested with increasing regularity.

Luckily for Sofia, she’s got John Wick on her side this time, and we all know that the assassin doesn’t take kindly to threats against his people and loved ones. “I would be worried for her, but I would trust in the fact that Sofia is pretty badass and will do anything she can to protect the people she cares about. Obviously, she’s got a fairly good heart to help John the way she did. She chose the code over her own suffering,” Stahelski explained.

Comicbook.com caught up with Derek Kolstad to talk about the upcoming films and he believes that while the series is special, Reeves could bow out as soon as the next movie.

"I think the other thing, too, is to his [Keanu Reeves'] credit and to his career, he's done very few sequels," Kolstad told us. "He found something very special in John Wick that is very important to him, that is both spoken and unspoken. I don't know how many more there will be, but I think the plan right now is, at the very least, four to five."

"The idea being if we can... Shoehorn is the wrong word. It's very negative, but if you can look at Chapter 4 and go, 'Is it one long movie, or do you take your time, let it breathe, be its own creature as four and five?' I think that's where he would be incredibly happy,” the writer continued. “He's taken ownership of this character. He's made it his own in the best ways possible, and so it isn't a matter of deferring to a guy like Keanu. It's a matter of all of us excited to play again."

