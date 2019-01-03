‘John Wick: Chapter 3′ Releases New Look at Keanu Reeves’ Assassin in Need of Serious Help

The John Wick franchise debuted in 2014 and has since proved that audiences can’t get enough of Keanu Reeves‘ former hitman who is forced to come out of retirement to avenge his murdered puppy. A new photo from John Wick: Chapter 3 has debuted which shows the titular character in need of assistance. Check out the photo below before the film lands in theaters on May 17th.

In the new film, John Wick (Reeves) is on the run for two reasons… he’s being hunted for a global $14 million dollar open contract on his life, and for breaking a central rule: taking a life on Continental Hotel grounds. The victim was a member of the High Table who ordered the open contract. John should have already been executed, except the Continental’s manager, Winston, has given him a one-hour grace period before he’s “Excommunicado” – membership revoked, banned from all services and cut off from other members. John uses the service industry to stay alive as he fights and kills his way out of New York City.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first film put our hero not only through a physically arduous ordeal, but also an emotionally devastating journey, with Chapter 3 reportedly continuing the trend of subjecting our hero to all manner of mayhem.

“I’m a big fan of Joseph Campbell’s mythologies of the hero and what he would have defined as the theater of pain, or sometimes we call it ‘The Die Hard Conundrum’: We just to like to beat the (stuffing) out of our heroes,” director Chad Stahelski shared with USA Today. “If you choose that kind of lifestyle, you’re going to be pretty beat up. So we like John Wick to suffer and think Keanu loves for John Wick to suffer, too.”

The series has gained a passionate following, even if the films don’t become major blockbusters. Stahelski previously revealed that neither he nor Reeves were content with a trilogy and they see multiple more installments in the future.

“I enjoy making these movies because there’s no limit,” Stahelski shared with Entertainment Weekly. “We create our own mythology, and we have a studio that both stays out of our way and supports us on the wacky decisions. If people go see the movie, and it makes money, and they came back to us, Keanu and I have ideas for days. I could live here for the rest of my career. If people like it and want to watch more, I could think of way worse ways to spend your career. But, you know, we’re in the entertainment business. We’ll let the audience figure that out.”

Check out John Wick: Chapter 3 when it lands in theaters on May 17th.

Are you looking forward to checking out the new film? Let us know in the comments below!