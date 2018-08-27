John Wick: The Man, The Myth, The Hot Toys Figure

No detail was spared when it comes to the sixth scale figure that Hot Toys created of John Wick based on Keanu Reeve’s appearance as the character in John Wick: Chapter 2.

Sure, the figure looks fantastic right down to the three-piece suit, but we really love the accessories on this one. Naturally, the figure comes with plenty of standard weapons (pistols, a shotgun, rifles, and a knife), but it also includes a pencil. After all, in the hands of John Wick a pencil is a weapon of mass destruction.

Additional accessories include two Blood Oath Markers, gold coins, a pistol case, and a specially designed figure stand.

The Hot Toys MMS504 John Wick: Chapter 2 1/6th scale John Wick figure will be available to pre-order right here via Sideshow Collectibles as early as today, August 27th. We highly recommend paring it with The Matrix Neo figure that Hot Toys released earlier this year so you can determine which character would win in a one-on-one fight.

The full list of features for the John Wick figure can be found below.

Newly developed battle damaged head sculpt with authentic and detailed likeness of Keanu Reeves as John Wick in John Wick: Chapter 2

Movie-accurate facial expression with detail hair, beard and skin texture

Approximately 31 cm tall

Body with over 30 points of articulations

Ten (10) pieces of interchangeable hands including:

Two (2) pairs of gun holding hands

One (1) pair of knife holding hands

One (1) pair of relax hands

One (1) right fist

One (1) gesture left hand

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-printed

Costume:

One (1) high-collar navy blue-colored dress shirt

One (1) black-colored vest

One (1) intricately detailed black-colored suit jacket

One (1) black-colored necktie

One (1) pair of black-colored pants

One (1) leather-like black-colored belt

One (1) pair of black-colored socks

One (1) pair of black-colored shoes

Weapon:

Two (2) pistols with removable magazines

One (1) pistol with removable magazine (can be placed in pistol case)

One (1) pistol and silencer with removable magazine

Two (2) shotguns

One (1) rifle with detachable strips

One (1) knife

Accessories:

Two (2) Blood Oath Markers (regular and with blood finger print)

Three (3) stacks of gold coins

Five (5) pieces of gold coins

One (1) pistol case

One (1) pencil

Specially designed oath marker themed hexagonal figure stand with character nameplate and backdrop

