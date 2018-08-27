John Wick: The Man, The Myth, The Hot Toys Figure

No detail was spared when it comes to the sixth scale figure that Hot Toys created of John Wick based on Keanu Reeve’s appearance as the character in John Wick: Chapter 2.
Sure, the figure looks fantastic right down to the three-piece suit, but we really love the accessories on this one. Naturally, the figure comes with plenty of standard weapons (pistols, a shotgun, rifles, and a knife), but it also includes a pencil. After all, in the hands of John Wick a pencil is a weapon of mass destruction.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Additional accessories include two Blood Oath Markers, gold coins, a pistol case, and a specially designed figure stand.
The Hot Toys MMS504 John Wick: Chapter 2 1/6th scale John Wick figure will be available to pre-order right here via Sideshow Collectibles as early as today, August 27th. We highly recommend paring it with The Matrix Neo figure that Hot Toys released earlier this year so you can determine which character would win in a one-on-one fight.
The full list of features for the John Wick figure can be found below.
- Newly developed battle damaged head sculpt with authentic and detailed likeness of Keanu Reeves as John Wick in John Wick: Chapter 2
- Movie-accurate facial expression with detail hair, beard and skin texture
- Approximately 31 cm tall
- Body with over 30 points of articulations
- Ten (10) pieces of interchangeable hands including:
- Two (2) pairs of gun holding hands
- One (1) pair of knife holding hands
- One (1) pair of relax hands
- One (1) right fist
- One (1) gesture left hand
- Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-printed
Costume:
- One (1) high-collar navy blue-colored dress shirt
- One (1) black-colored vest
- One (1) intricately detailed black-colored suit jacket
- One (1) black-colored necktie
- One (1) pair of black-colored pants
- One (1) leather-like black-colored belt
- One (1) pair of black-colored socks
- One (1) pair of black-colored shoes
Weapon:
- Two (2) pistols with removable magazines
- One (1) pistol with removable magazine (can be placed in pistol case)
- One (1) pistol and silencer with removable magazine
- Two (2) shotguns
- One (1) rifle with detachable strips
- One (1) knife
Accessories:
- Two (2) Blood Oath Markers (regular and with blood finger print)
- Three (3) stacks of gold coins
- Five (5) pieces of gold coins
- One (1) pistol case
- One (1) pencil
- Specially designed oath marker themed hexagonal figure stand with character nameplate and backdrop
Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!
Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.