John Wick Fan Edit Adds Lightsabers, As If Keanu Reeves Needed to Be Deadlier

John Wick is one of the most deadly action heroes in recent popular cinema. Now, imagine adding lightsaber skills to the mix. Well, you wouldn’t have to imagine too much longer as ImmersionVFX has done some heavy lifting and edited the glowing sword battles right into footage of Keanu Reeves from John Wick Chapter 3. Digitally inserting the laser effects couldn’t have been easy and the results above are absolutely stunning. Nobody could have realized that they wanted a Sith motorcycle chase before now, but the need for one is now well ingrained in every person that took the time to watch this video. It’s wild to even imagine Reeves just laying waste to droids or even Sith that come his way in a future Star Wars movie.

Well, he may not be headed to a galaxy far, far away anytime soon, but Marvel Studios has kicked the tires on trying to get the beloved action star into the MCU fold more than a few times. Fans have clamored for him to pop up in one of the films more and more in recent years. This probably has a lot to do with the collective love affair the Internet has had with the star, especially last year. Even still, Kevin Feige talked to Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis about just that last year.

“We talk to him for almost every film we make,” Feige joked. “We talk to Keanu Reeves about. I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it.”

When it comes to the man himself, Reeves just sounds grateful for the opportunity to thrill audiences again as this character. The John Wick franchise is one of the most anticipated action series out right now. He told a crowd during a Toy Story 4 panel, “Well, I’m glad to be here. I’m glad to be having a revival. Thank you.”

Keanu’s revival doesn’t look to be stopping anytime soon either. Chapter 3 was the most successful one in the franchise. Just 10 days after the release of the film, it had already earned $181 million at the global box office. That’s more than Chapter 2 earned over its entire box office run. Lionsgate quickly green-lighted another sequel and it’s coming to theaters May 21, 2021. So, there’s plenty of time to work lightsabers into the next one, if they see fit.