John Wick Is Celebrating Its 10th Anniversary in the Best Way Possible

John Wick celebrates its 10th anniversary this year and the iconic action movie is marking the occasion in the best way possible. The Keanu Reeves starring, franchise spawning film is headed back to theaters for two nights only for its 10th anniversary. This week, Lionsgate announced that John Wick will return to theaters on November 3rd and November 6th for special screenings of the film. Not only that, but the screenings will feature an exclusive sneak peak of upcoming John Wick spinoff, Ballerina. You can check out the trailer for the event below.

"John Wick tells the now-legendary story of the retired assassin's (Keanu Reeves) quest for vengeance after thugs steal his car and kill his puppy, triggering the furious reemergence of the world's deadliest and most-feared hitman," the official event description reads. "John Wick solidified Reeves' reputation as an action superstar while also beginning a successful franchise of three sequels and a prequel television series. The film also spawned popular video games and comic books. Fans attending the Fathom screenings will be treated to more from the mythic John Wick universe with an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming Ballerina which expands the world of Wick with the story of Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas), who is beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma."

Ballerina Heads to Theaters in 2025

While John Wick is headed back to theaters for just two nights for its anniversary, fans still have Ballerina to look forward to. The film will open in theaters on June 6, 2025, and stars Ana de Armas as Eve Macarro, a ballerina/assassin who is hunting down those who murdered her family. In addition to de Armas, the film also stars Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus, and Lance Reddick in his final on-screen performance. John Wick stars Ian McShane and Reeves also appear, reprising their roles for the film which is directed by Len Wiseman.

And Ballerina isn't going to be the only John Wick spinoff film. Earlier this year it was confirmed that a film centered around Donnie Yen's Caine is also in the works.

"From the moment Donnie Yen appeared on screen in John Wick: Chapter 4, he captivated audiences and created an authentic, emotional connection that left an indelible mark and had fans asking for more," Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group said earlier this year. "The John Wick universe that Chad, Basil, Erica, and Keanu have built offers a tapestry of fascinating characters brought to life by the most extraordinary performers, and we're excited to have one of the world's biggest superstars on board to continue this journey."

"The reason these films resonate so deeply is because, like myself, Chad, Basil, and Erica push themselves to create action, fights, and stunts that are not only thrilling, inventive, and artistic, but also expressive of character, story, and emotion," Yen said. "Caine is an incredible character with a haunted past, and I am excited to return to the role."

John Wick returns to theaters on November 3rd and November 6th.