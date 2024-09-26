Ballerina Trailer Expands the World of John Wick

It's time to dive back into the killer world of John Wick. After four hard hitting and widely beloved movies starring Keanu Reeves, the baton is being handed to Ana de Armas for the spinoff movie Ballerina. The story of the ballerina was teased back in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, and next summer that tease will come to fruition.

On Wednesday, Lionsgate announced the arrival of the very first trailer for Ballerina, with that footage set to debut online sometime Thursday. Thankfully, Thursday has arrived, and we have our first glimpse at the highly anticipated John Wick spinoff. You can check it out below!

Ana de Armas stars in Ballerina as Rooney, a ballerina-slash-assassin hunting down the people who murdered her family. The film also stars Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus, and Lance Reddick in his final on-screen appearance. Additionally, John Wick stars Ian McShane and Keanu Reeves will be reprising their roles for Ballerina. The film is being directed by Len Wiseman with a script from Shay Hatten and Derek Kolstad.

While Ballerina was originally set to hit theaters this year, Lionsgate pushed it to 2025 in order to film some additional reshoots that added more action to the movie. John Wick director Chad Stahelski, who now oversees the entire franchise, came alongside Wiseman to helm these new action sequences.

"All we did in those reshoots had to be there," de Armas told Collider. "We got amazing footage. It's really spectacular. A trailer is coming out soon, I've been told. I saw it, and it's beautiful. I'm very proud of it. It's really exciting. It's dangerous, it's sexy, it's very John Wick. I think people are going to be surprised. I'm biased. Of course, I like the movie, but I think it's really cool. It's going to be amazing."

The Ballerina story was first teased in the third John Wick installment, so it makes sense that this spinoff is taking place after that movie. That also allows Reeves to reprise his role, as he his character was seemingly killed at the end of Chapter 4.

"It's not reshoots, it's new shoots," McShane said previously. "They're shooting for Ballerina, which is the spinoff with Ana de Armas of the John Wick franchise. You know, it's like they've got to protect the franchise. And obviously I did it, when was it? We did it about a year ago, we did the movie Ballerina and they've looked at it, and Chad's come in, the guy who directed all the John Wick movies, and they want to make it better. Because they have to protect it. Because Keanu's in it as well, and it takes place between John Wick 3 and John Wick 4."

Ballerina is set to hit theaters on June 6, 2025.