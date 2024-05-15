John Wick Spinoff Movie Starring Donnie Yen Announced

Donnie Yen will reprise his role as Caine, the blind assassin first seen in John Wick: Chapter 4, in a new feature film set after the events of that movie. With Caine now free of his obligations to the High Table, the exact details of his adventure unclear. The character, who had a haunted past only hinted at in the last Wick film, will presumably explore some of the events that led to his circumstances as the start of that film. Yen is one of the most respected martial arts actors in Hollywood, with the Ip Man franchise on his resume as well as work on films like Mulan and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Variety recently caught up with Yen and asked about the potential future for Caine in the John Wick universe. Yen replied that he'd "love to do a John Wick spinoff centered around Caine." At the time, he said that it wasn't up to him, and that talk of a spinoff was just the kind of talk that's always happening in Hollywood. Turns out, that talk apparently yielded something big this time around.

"From the moment Donnie Yen appeared on screen in John Wick: Chapter 4, he captivated audiences and created an authentic, emotional connection that left an inedible mark and had fans asking for more," said Adam Fogelson, chair, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. "The John Wick universe that Chad, Basil, Erica, and Keanu have built offers a tapestry of fascinating characters brought to life by the most extraordinary performers, and we're excited to have one of the world's biggest superstars on board to continue this journey."

"The reason these films resonate so deeply is because, like myself, Chad, Basil, and Erica push themselves to create action, fights, and stunts that are not only thrilling, inventive and artistic, but also expressive of character, story, and emotion," Yen said in a statement. "Caine is an incredible character with a haunted past, and I am excited to return to the role."

The screenplay is written by Robert Askins, the Tony-nominated writer of the play Hand to God. He has also worked on The Umbrella Academy. This is the third John Wick spinoff so far, following Peacock's The Continental: From the World of John Wick and the upcoming Ballerina, which stars Ana de Armas as an assassin trained in the traditions of the Ruska Roma. That movie is set to release in theaters on June 6, 2025.

There is no official logline or release date yet for the Caine movie.