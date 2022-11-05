Tim Burton Comments on Possibility of Working With Johnny Depp Again

Tim Burton commented on the possibility of working with Johnny Depp again. Reuters talked to the director about his former collaborator. Luca Comics and Games Pop Culture Festival was going on over in Italy, and Burton is doing press for Wednesday on Netflix. When it comes to the embroiled star, he said, "If the right thing was around, sure." The defamation case with Amber Heard has been a pop culture flashpoint. Despite coming away with multiple verdicts in his favor, the road ahead for Depp is murky. He's going back to court against his ex-wife shortly and she's appealing the decisions, so it's not like any of this will die down. For Burton, it's not like there's a project that could even house Depp on his to-do list right now. But, you can never really say never in the world of Hollywood. Check out what else he had to say down below.

The director expanded on that thought, "I think with anybody, you just, I never work with anybody even with my friends, it's not like a party so I always would like to try it with him or anybody to kind of go; what is the part? What is the thing? And then is it the right thing, is it the right character? I take things on those basis and no others."

Depp To Appear In Fashion Show

Social media was surprised to learn that Depp would be around for Rihanna's Savage x Fenty fashion show. Here's how Amazon describes that. "Now in its fourth-consecutive year, the annual fashion experience continues to challenge tradition and break boundaries. The trailblazing event is raising the bar yet again with a new all-star lineup of models, actors, some of the biggest names in music, and more, debuting the latest Savage X Fenty styles. A seductive fashion fever dream, this year's show blends Emmy award-winning choreography, style, and music with the hypnotic essence of nocturnal nature. Featuring a star-studded cast all wearing the newest Savage X Fenty looks, the show is an un-missable visual feast."

"The Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 Collection will be available to shop in the Amazon Fashion store and at Savage X Fenty on November 9. An homage to self-expression and personal empowerment, Rihanna's latest collection features disparate textures, unexpected detailing, and unconventional proportions that come together seamlessly to create a boundary-bending xperience for everyBODY. Offering bra sizes ranging from 30–46 in bands and A–H in cups (up to 46DDD/42H), and underwear, sleepwear, and loungewear ranging from XS–4X/XS–XXXXL."

How do you feel about this news? Let us know down in the comments!