Johnny Depp Files Appeal Over Amber Heard's $2 Million Defamation Verdict

Johnny Depp is set to appeal one of the decisions in his high-profile case with Amber Heard. People who followed this trial will remember that the actress only had the judge rule in her favor for one count of defamation, and the actor would like a court to reexamine that. A big part of his argument is that one of his attorneys, Adam Waldman, made some comments that could have led to the ruling. According to TMZ, Waldman said, "So Amber and her friends spilled a little wine and roughed the place up, got their stories straight under the direction of a lawyer and publicist, and then placed a second call to 911." Now, that's pretty glaring, but Depp says that his attorney's comments should not be attributed to him.

The star's representation also argues that Heard's team failed to prove that those comments came from a place of malice. (Despite the comments and very public nature of the entire proceedings.) Things are headed to even more time in front of the cameras and the saga stretches on with the Aquaman actress also filing her own appeal of the first ruling.

From the Other Side of Things

After the first trial concluded, Heard issued a statement on the entire ordeal. It seems like social media was quick to make some judgements based on how the trial was framed on television and phone screens rather than the content of the case. As things continue to evolve with the appeal, all of this madness will be reheated for public consumption.

"The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband," Heard said. "I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously."

"I believe Johnny's attorneys succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the UK," she added. "I'm sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American —to speak freely and openly."

