Does Joker 2 Have A Post-Credits Scene?

Is it worth sitting through the credits of Joker: Folie á Deux for a special post-credits surprise? We have the answer!

Joker: Folie á Deux is now opening in theaters, and even though it looks about as far from a traditional comic book movie as you can get (with its arthouse musical framework), there are still certain tropes that most comic book movies love to indulge in – including the addition of a post-credits scene. No one bet on the original Joker (2019) movie getting a sequel – so who's to say the filmmakers aren't ready to set up an entire trilogy in this second installment? Stranger things have happened – like the existence of this Joker movie franchise.

So, does Joker 2 have anything waiting after the credits to surprise fans with? Read on below for the answer.

Does Joker: Folie á Deux Have A Post-Credits Scene?

NO. There is no need to stick around: Joker 2 has no additional scenes for viewers during or after the end credits.

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Not only that but it can be said in NON-SPOILERS terms that the end of the film feels like a definitive ending for the Joker movie franchise.

Joker and Joker: Folie á Deux director Todd Phillips has certainly indicated that he's done with the series after the sequel, previously telling Variety: "It was fun to play in this sort of sandbox for two movies, but I think we've said what we wanted to say in this world."

Phillips went a step further recently, letting it be known that he's not just done with Joker – he's probably done working in the DC Universe altogether:

"It's not really where this movie [Joker 2] is headed for me," Phillips told THR when asked about a potential standalone film for Arthur Fleck's (Joaquin Phoenix) amour, Lee, better known as Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga). "I feel like my time in the DC Universe was these two films."

If Phillips is broadcasting that kind of finality with Joker and DC movies, it makes sense that he's not trying to tee up any new content to follow Folie á Deux. That said, this Joker series has played a loose game with the nature of reality – there was a possibility that there could've been an extra scene to reveal the "truth" of whether Arthur is imagining all this or not – a final "joke" on the audience if you will.

Joker: Folie À Deux stars Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck and Lady Gaga as Harleen "Lee" Quinzel. The film co-stars Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) as Jackie Sullivan, Catherine Keener (Get Out) as Maryanne Stewart, Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2) as Sophie Dumond, Steve Coogan (the Alan Partridge comedies) as Paddy Meyers, and Harry Lawtey (The Pale Blue Eye) as Harvey Dent.

Joker 2 is now playing in theaters.