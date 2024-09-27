Brave and the Bold: 8 Actors Who Could Play the DC Universe's Batman

Alan Ritchson (Photo: Alan Ritchson stars in Reacher - Prime Video) One particularly prevailing fancast has been Reacher and Smallville star Alan Ritchson, with the actor even addressing the possibility in an interview with ComicBook earlier this year. "As huge as this rumor mill is, I feel like this part should be offered on a silver platter at this point," Ritchson joked at the time. "I would love to play Batman. But, I'm not yet Batman. I don't know what, I don't know what Gunn's approach is gonna be. But, yeah, that'd be great. What? He's one of the most iconic characters of all time." Given his stature and the dry sense of humor his characters often have onscreen, it's easy to see why Ritchson has become a popular pick for Batman. And at the age of 41, his take on the character could be a unique foil to Corenswet's Superman.

Jon Hamm At this point, the possibility of Mad Men and Fargo star Jon Hamm playing Batman has endured multiple cinematic universes. Fans have been curious to see him play the role for close to a decade — and the new DCU would definitely be an interesting outlet for it. His comedic timing and star power could help establish The Brave and the Bold's unique status quo to general audiences, especially when juxtaposed with the members of the Bat-Family who might make up the supporting cast. At the age of 53, there would be a larger age gap between Hamm's Batman and Corenswet's Superman, but he could be a bit of a contemporary to heroes like Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan.

Regé-Jean Page The first season of Netflix's Bridgerton helped Regé-Jean Page become a bonafide star, but he still has yet to have a major successful franchise on the big screen. While there are a number of superhero roles that Page could easily have fun with, the possibility of him playing Batman is definitely intriguing. For starters, Page would make history as the first Black actor to play Batman on the big screen, which would help clearly establish the DCU's take against its cinematic predecessors. Look no further than 2023's Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves as proof that Page could balance the action, comedic timing, and grim seriousness that Batman would require.

Henry Golding Similarly, 2017's Crazy Rich Asians introduced the world to Henry Golding, but his cinematic work has largely consisted of indie fan-favorites like A Simple Favor and unsuccessful franchises like Snake Eyes and The Gentlemen. Still, fans have been excited to see Golding join the superhero space in any capacity, and Batman could be a massive way to accomplish that. At the age of 37, Golding's take on Batman could be the perfect blend of seasoned veteran and in-his-prime superhero. Plus, an ever-growing number of fans interpret Bruce Wayne as being Asian-American, and Golding's casting could bring that to life onscreen.

Josh Hartnett (Photo: Warner Bros.) Oppenheimer and Trap star Josh Hartnett has also been on the periphery of several superhero reboots, having auditioned for J.J. Abrams' ill-fated Superman: Flyby and turned down the role of Batman in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy. As Hartnett enjoys his current career renaissance, it might be an opportune time to revisit the possibility of playing Batman. At the age of 46, Hartnett could be a good middle ground between the younger and older generations of established DCU heroes. Plus, Trap has already endeared plenty of fans to the concept of Hartnett portraying a father with a secret.

Glen Powell Another actor having a massive 2024 is Glen Powell, thanks to the success of projects like Hit Man and Twisters. For years, Powell has remained a popular fancast for roles like Booster Gold and Nova, but he did recently name Batman as the one superhero role that definitely interests him. Powell's work in Hit Man proved that he could fully transform into the role of Batman, and his onscreen chemistry with Bruce's surrogate family could absolutely mesmerize audiences. At the age of 35, he could also easily be a contemporary of Corenswet's Superman.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen Oliver Jackson-Cohen might not yet be a household name, but his work in projects like The Invisible Man and Netflix's Haunting franchise has made fans want to see more. After being a popular fancast for roles like Marvel's Moon Knight, fans have now pivoted to the idea of him being DC's Dark Knight. Batman could easily become a star-making performance for Jackson-Cohen, and his past filmography proves he can handle dark and brooding elements.