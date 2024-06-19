Jon Hamm Says He's Pitched Roles for Himself in the MCU

Jon Hamm says that he's personally pitched himself for a few roles in the MCU. The Mad Men star sat down for a lengthy profile with The Hollywood Reporter to talk about his comic book fandom. In the piece, he revealed that he actually turned down Green Lantern. In addition, Hamm revealed how badly he's wanted to be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at different points. The actor has isolated certain comic book storyline that he would like to be a part of and made some calls to put his name in the hat. Particularly interesting is the fact that Marvel has some of these storylines in their sights. Check out more from Hamm down below!

"But I've pitched myself for a couple parts of the Marvel universe, I don't want to say what exactly, but it was a part of a comic book that I really liked," Hamm revealed. "I was like, 'Are you going to do this story?' And they were like, 'Yeah, we're actually thinking of that.' I go, 'Good. I should be the guy.' So maybe it'll work out."

(Photo: Jon Hamm still wants to be in the MCU. - Apple TV/Marvel Entertainment)

"But I look at a guy like Jeff Goldblum's career — and I know Jeff a bit, we used to have the same therapist — and I'm just like, 'God, how awesome to be able to do all the things he's done.' He had his leading man phase, and he does Marvel and he'll just roll through and steal the scene, and then he's doing commercials and he's funny as shit," Hamm admitted. "I see him out and he's happy. So, consciously or not, I'm modeling my life to be that: varied and happy and fulfilled."

Jon Hamm Almost Joined A Marvel Movie Before

(Photo: Jon Hamm was almost Mister Sinister. - Marvel Entertainment)

Recently, ComicBook's Phase Zero podcast took a trip down memory lane with the X-Men movie franchise. During our journey, we profiled The New Mutants and Jon Hamm's rumored role in the franchise came up. For those unaware, the actor was at one point going to play Mister Sinister in the X-Men movies. But, those plans fell through. Numerous fans are still lamenting that timeline where Hamm would have played one of Marvel's fan-favorite villains on the big screen. The star talked to Screen Rant about his Marvel future and he's still clearly down to do the right role.

"Those decisions get made at such a high level at this point, definitely above my pay grade. I would love to," Hamm told the outlet. "I've been a fan of Marvel Comics and comics in general since I was probably single digits. I think there are tons of stories that I'm familiar with, at least, that are still out there to be told."

He continued, "Hopefully, whatever their plans are, they include me. But if not, I know that they have a pretty deep bench of folks that are ready to be a part of those stories. There are certainly a lot of stories in the X-Men world to be told. Fantastic Four as well, [like] Doctor Doom. There are so many great things out there. But yeah, I hope I get a chance. Who knows?"

Who would you like to see Jon Hamm play in the MCU? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!