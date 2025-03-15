Avengers Star Jonathan Majors Describes the Moment He Discovered Marvel Fired Him

Play video

The casting of Jonathan Majors as Kang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was going to set up the MCU with its next grand villain, but all that changed after Majors was convicted of assaulting and harassing ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. Marvel fired Majors and has since moved forward with a different plan, and in a recent interview with THR about Majors’ new film Magazine Dreams, Majors opened up about the moment he found out that Marvel had cut ties with him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That moment took place shortly after the trial where Majors learned the jury had convicted him of one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault and one count of second-degree harassment. In the interview Majors reveals that in the car after the trial, a member of his legal team turned to him and gave him the news of Marvel’s decision.

Majors remembers the moment, saying, “He goes, ‘I’m just gonna tell you now. That way you’re not surprised, and you can start processing it. They fired you. Marvel fired you.’”

When asked about the time during and immediately after the trial, which saw Majors dropped by his manager and publicity firm as well as Marvel, Majors said, “There were days when it was like, ‘Is this real?’ It’s a heartbreak like I’ve never experienced and it just compounded and compounded.”

Now Majors will have his new project Magazine Dreams hitting theaters on March 21st, though it’s not really new per se, as it was debuted at Sundance more than two years ago. Majors is also reading scripts and taking meetings, including one for a superhero-related project. “No relation to the big guys, DC or Marvel, but a pretty wicked story,” Major said. “I’m glad to be reading.”

Regarding Marvel, they have since changed plans considerably. Not only did Marvel bring the Russo Bros. back to helm the next Avengers films, but they also revealed at San Diego Comic-Con that Robert Downey Jr. would also be returning, but not in the role of Iron Man. Instead, he is returning as Doctor Doom, who will be the next big villain for the Marvel Universe.

What do you think of what Majors had to say? Let us know in the comments.