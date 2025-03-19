Jonathan Majors Comments on MCU Kang Return After Firing (but Should He?)

Former Marvel Cinematic Universe star Jonathan Majors addresses whether or not he’d be open to reprise the role of Kang if the opportunity presented itself. Majors, who was fired from the MCU in late 2023 after being found guilty of assault and harassment, spoke with USA Today while promoting his film Magazine Dreams. During that conversation, the actor expressed interest in returning to the Marvel universe, saying he still has a lot of love for the people he collaborated with during his time in the franchise. Based on his comments, it sounds like going back to the MCU would be a no-brainer for Majors.

“Yeah, of course I say yes. Disney, Marvel Studios, I love them,” Majors said. “Tom Hiddleston, loved working with that guy. Loved working with Paul Rudd. Loved working with Gugu Mbatha-Raw. I love the industry so much, and now I’m in the place where I can feel the love from them and actually express my love for them.”

Kang the Conqueror was originally positioned as the big bad in the MCU’s Multiverse Saga. Majors portrayed various Kang variants in multiple projects. He made his MCU debut as He Who Remains in Loki Season 1 and later had key supporting roles in Loki Season 2 and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Following Majors’ conviction, Marvel pivoted away from the Kang storyline and reworked Avengers: The Kang Dynasty into Avengers: Doomsday, with Robert Downey Jr. playing Doctor Doom.

Prior to the Doomsday announcement, there were rumors about Kang potentially being recast. It has not been confirmed how Marvel is planning to address the character’s disappearance from the overarching narrative. Doomsday begins filming soon ahead of its scheduled May 2026 premiere.

Considering Majors’ legal situation, bringing him back would likely prove to be a controversial and polarizing decision, which is the last thing Marvel needs as it tries to rebound from what’s been a shaky few years. Furthermore, from a storytelling perspective, Kang never really gained any significant momentum as the primary antagonist in the way Thanos did during the Infinity Saga. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is widely considered to be one of the more underwhelming MCU installments, and it did not establish Kang as a compelling threat for the Avengers to face. For those reasons, the franchise is arguably better off going in its current direction. It remains to be seen how Marvel pulls off former Iron Man Downey returning as Doom, but the prospect of the fan-favorite actor working with the Russo brothers again is enough to drum up excitement and intrigue. The Kang arc had fallen flat, even before Majors’ conviction.

Still, Kang was a prevalent part of the Multiverse Saga for a stretch, and it would be strange if Marvel made no further mention of him before the story comes to a close. This wouldn’t require an appearance from Majors, but it will still be interesting to see how the filmmakers handle this. Perhaps the Russos have something in mind to give the Kang storyline some closure early in Doomsday before Doctor Doom becomes the main focus.