Danny DeVito Compares The Rock And Arnold Schwarzenegger: “Both Sweetest Guys You’ll Ever Want To Work With”

In the newest installment of the Jumanji film franchise, the upcoming Jumanji: The Next Level, beloved actor Danny DeVito will debut in the franchise, will share a character with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The idea of DeVito and Johnson playing the same character immediately calls to mind (at least for those of us old enough to remember) DeVito’s turn as Arnold Schwarzenegger’s twin brother in the ’80s comedy Twins…and when ComicBook.com’s Brandon David asked DeVito to compare the two men, DeVito had nothing but positive things to say about this doppelganger and his twin — who, it should be said, probably more closely resemble one another than either of them resembles DeVito.

Chatting with ComicBook.com, alongside Lethal Weapon and Sorry To Bother You actor Danny Glover, DeVito encouraged fans to work with “gentle giants” if they ever get the chance to do so. You can see the full interview in the video above.

“I think Dwayne is bigger, you know?” DeVito said. “But they’re both packed with muscle. You can’t get any more muscle into those frames. And they’re both the sweetest guys you’d ever want to work with, so if you get a chance to work with some big, giant-ass guy, do it.”

Of course, while DeVito never worked with Schwarzenegger on the Batman movies, both played major antagonists in the Burton/Schumacher years…while Johnson will be playing Black Adam, an antihero who will head up his own movie and may end up taking a full-on villainous turn in Shazam! 3. So there’s some weird shared real estate between the three men even without Jumanji.

Jumanji: The Next Level will also see the return of Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, and Nick Jonas. Rhys Darby and the first film’s cast of teens, Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, and Alex Wolff, will also be returning in some capacity with Jake Kasdan coming back to direct.

The movie also features some exciting additions, including Awkwafina, who rose to stardom last year with Ocean’s 8 and Crazy Rich Asians. It was also announced at the beginning of the year that DeVito would not be the only veteran Danny to join the cast. Danny Glover, the actor best known for playing Roger Murtaugh in the Lethal Weapon films, is also featured in the film. Once Upon a Time‘s Dania Ramirez is a new addition, too.

Jumanji: The Next Level will arrive in theaters on December 13th.