Kevin Hart Was Terrified By A Racist Camel While Filming Jumanji: The Next Level

Kevin Hart remains a busy man in show business with Jumanji: The Next Level set to hit theaters soon. But, on a trip to The Graham Norton Show, the comedy superstar revealed a new development in his ongoing fear of animals. Apparently, one of the camels they were using for the shoot didn’t exactly care for Hart, and the actor joked that it was racially motivated. His co-star, Dwayne Johnson pointed out that animals feed off of your energy, and the comedian shot back, “So, I’m racists against myself then?” It drew a huge laugh from the crowd and made for good television. But, there probably won’t be any death-defying stunts for Hart anytime soon. Back in September, Hart was taking a ride in one of his vintage sports cars when his friend who was driving the vehicle flew off the road and crashed near the Mulholland Highway in Los Angeles. Initial prospects from the accident saw the 40-year-old in the hospital for more than a week. He now has an entire year of physical rehab to face as part of recovery from a back procedure.

After winning the People’s Choice Award for Comedy Act of 2019, Hart seemed to be grateful to have the chance to bounce back after that major accident. He spoke on stage as a man who had seen a lot of setbacks this year and remained grateful to those around him for providing support in a difficult time.

“First and foremost, thank God because I definitely don’t have to be here,” Hart told the crowd. “Being that I am, it makes me appreciate life even more. It makes me appreciate the things that really matter. Family. I want to thank my wife and kids, who really stepped up to the plate for me.”

Hart added, “You have no idea the effect you have on us as entertainers your energy, your support. It means the world and I truly want to thank you guys for being there for me in my difficult time.”

Now, everyone can look forward to another visit to the strange world of Jumanji and all the excitement that comes along with that. Reprising their roles in the film include Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, and Nick Jonas. Newcomers include Awkwafina, Danny DeVito, and Danny Glover.

The sequel’s synopsis can be found below. It hits theaters December 13th.

“A team of friends return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own but discover that nothing is as they expect. The players need to brave parts unknown, from arid deserts to snowy mountains, in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game.”

Jumanji: The Next Level hits theaters on December 13th.