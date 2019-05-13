Jumanji: The Next Chapter Officially Wraps Production

The sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle has wrapped production. The globe-trotting production came to an end on Monday, with its executive producer Dany Garcia heading to social media to share such news. The title for the film is be billed as Jumanji: The Next Chapter, acting as a third film in the Jumanji franchise which loosely follows the original film’s story from 1995. Jumanji: The Next Chapter is scheduled to hit theaters in the holiday season of 2019.

“That’s a wrap on our Jumanji sequel,” Garcia wrote on Twitter. “From tropical jungles, to ice capped mountains, to the barren desert, a new adventure is coming to theaters this Christmas and we can’t wait to share it with you!” She went on to tag Dwayne Johnson and Hiram Garcia, her partners in the Seven Bucks Productions teams, along with Sony Pictures.

That’s a wrap on our @JumanjiMovie sequel!! From tropical jungles, to ice capped mountains, to the barren desert, a new adventure is coming to theaters THIS CHRISTMAS and we can’t wait to share it with you.@TheRock @HhGarcia41@SevenBucksProd @SonyPictures#Producer pic.twitter.com/WNRCLQmBV4 — Dany Garcia (@DanyGarciaCo) May 13, 2019

In the photos released by Garcia are jungle and desert sets featuring director Jake Kasdan and starts Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan. The film also adds Danny DeVito and Danny Glover to its cast, though their roles have not yet been revealed.

Johnson shared a similar celebratory message on Instagram. “Go Jumanji! I’m holding my hand up high so Kevin Hart can’t reach to hi-five it,” Johnson writes. “That’s an official wrap on our sequel and so much fun building out our Jumanji Universe with this motley crew of Karen Gillan, Jack Black, Kevin Hard, Nick Jones, and Awkwafina. The incomparable Danny Glover and the one and only, Danny DeVito. Love you all and thank you for your time and talent. See ya down the road.”

The new Jumanji film will be directed by Jake Kasdan, who also helmed the previous movie and comedies such as Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story and Orange County. Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg are returning to write the film. Rosenberg has plenty of impressive writing credits, including Con Air, High Fidelity, and Venom. Pinkner also wrote for Venom, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and various television shows, including Lost and Fringe.

This third Jumanji movie is expected to his theaters on December 13, 2019.