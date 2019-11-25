Jumanji: The Next Level Stars Danny DeVito and The Rock Crashed a Wedding and Sang a Duet

Next month will see the highly-anticipated release of Jumanji: The Next Level, which will serve as a sequel to 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, making it the third installment to the franchise that began back in 1995. The new film will see the return of some actors from the previous film’s cast, including Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock. The movie will also feature some new faces, including Danny DeVito, the legendary actor best known for his roles in Taxi, Batman Returns, and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. The two men kicked off their global press tour this week, and Johnson has been posting about the journey on Instagram. In his latest post, he revealed he and DeVito crashed a wedding and sang a duet together.

“I’ve never crashed a wedding, but with DeVito this was truly UNFORGETTABLE. We were sippin’ on a lil’ Teremana tequila enjoyin’ the quiet sunset together in Mexico after a long week of Jumanji work when this idea hit. Crash the wedding. Grab a mic. Sing a special song. Say adios. It was actually quite beautiful and the love and mana in that room surrounding the wedding couple was so strong. Congratulations to the lovely bride, Kristine and handsome groom, Will. And their four children, Ryan, Mason, Edie & Max. Beautiful family. The Abbots aka Brady Bunch,” Johnson shared.

Jumanji: The Next Level will also see the return of Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, and Nick Jonas. Rhys Darby and the first film’s cast of teens, Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, and Alex Wolff, will also be returning in some capacity. Franchise newcomers also include Danny Glover, Awkwafina, and Dania Ramirez.

Jumanji: The Next Level will arrive in theaters on December 13th.