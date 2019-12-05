This Jumanji: The Next Level Holiday Video Shows Nick Jonas in the Director’s Chair as the Cast Reluctantly Sings

Jumanji: The Next Level is hitting theaters next week, which means the star-studded cast is currently in the midst of their press tour. The new film will see the return of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle‘s Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, and Nick Jonas and will see some franchise newcomers, including The Farewell‘s Awkwafina. The cast has been making some fun videos together, recently releasing a glimpse into their hilariously dramatic cast Thanksgiving. Now, they’re gearing up for Christmas by making a new video directed by Jonas. However, most of the group are not too thrilled when Johnson asks them to sing.

“#Jumanji Bells are here to spread some holiday cheer. Take the family all the way to theaters on December 13,” Hart wrote on Instagram.

Many people commented on the post:

“Well, now we know which Kevin to call if @kevinjonas ever gets sick. CC: @nickjonas @jonasbrothers,” @Hulu wrote.

“That was awesome my friends,” @euniceb2 added.

“Can’t wait, y’all are so great,” @kyrsten_layman15 replied.

Jumanji: The Next Level will also see the return of Rhys Darby and the first film’s cast of teens, Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, and Alex Wolff. Other franchise newcomers include Danny DeVito, Danny Glover, and Dania Ramirez.

Also returning is director Jake Kasdan, who is working with a script from Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner. Last year, Kasdan spoke about his love for this revitalized franchise and seemed excited about what’s to come.

“It’s a big part of what we’ve all loved about that story and that movie was that it was this big fantasy that has kind of like a real kind of like strong, emotional center to it, and I do think that’s a big part of what DJ responded to about it in the first place, and I know it’s a big part of what I loved about it,” Kasdan said. “So part of the challenge of figuring out how it continues is to keep that alive in ways that feel earned and, you know, like a true continuation of the story.”

Jumanji: The Next Level will arrive in theaters on December 13th.