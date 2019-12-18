Jumanji: The Next Level Sets Seven Bucks Productions’ Biggest Global Opening Weekend Record

Jumanji: The Next Level got off to an impressive start with its global box office run over the first big weekend at the movies in December. The Jumanji sequel took in $213 million globally in its first few days in theaters, setting a global record for Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Productions, in addition to a Sony Pictures record for a comedy in the month of December. To date, the film has hauled in $237.4 million. For Seven Bucks, the film’s success follows their work on the first Fast & Furious spinoff, Hobbs & Shaw, which pulled Johnson and Jason Statham’s characters from the Fast franchise for their own outing. Jumanji: The Next Level is now gearing up to take on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which might once again prove the franchise’s power against a juggernaut.

Jumanji: The Next Level has received glowing reviews, helping fuel its box office run. “Jumanji: The Next Level is a movie the whole family will enjoy,” ComicBook.com’s official 4 out of 5 star review reads. “It’s an exciting, hilarious adventure and accomplishes everything it sets out to, never taking itself too seriously, and giving audiences an ab workout in how often they’ll be laughing.”

Given the success, another Jumanji sequel does not seem out of the cards for the Seven Bucks team. “the beauty is the possibilities are limitless,” Seven Bucks President of Production Hiram Garcia told ComicBook.com. “But I think for us we thought [Jumanji: The Next Level’s credits scene] was a fun way to sprinkle, sprinkle a little history in there and kind of nostalgia and see how the fans respond to it.” Garcia is quick to note that the audience and fans are solely responsible for determining whether or not the films get sequels.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle hauled in $962 million worldwide in its run which began in 2017, running into early 2018. Jumanji: The Next Level eclipsed its predecessor’s opening weekend, so its run could set more records Seven Bucks if the success continues.

Seven Bucks Productions is looking to continue its impressive runs with Disney’s Jungle Cruise, Sony’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level, and Warner Brothers’ The King and Netflix’s Red Notice and John Henry and The Statesmen, Universal’s Hobbs and Shaw, Legendary’s Skyscraper and New Line’s Rampage, among others. The company also produces original television programming including HBO’s Ballers, NBC’s The Titan Games, BET’s Finding Justice, Paramount Network’s Rock the Troops and HBO Documentary Films’ Rock and a Hard Place.

Jumanji: The Next Level is now playing in theaters.