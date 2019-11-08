Jumanji Star Nick Jonas Shares Heartwarming Message for Kevin Hart After Accident

It’s been two months since actor and comedian Kevin Hart was caught in a serious car crash, which led to him fracturing his spine in three different places. After undergoing major surgery, Hart was released from the hospital and has since been on the road to recovery. The news of Hart’s accident garnered responses from all across Hollywood — including from his Jumanji co-star, Nick Jonas. Jonas was asked about Hart’s condition in a recent interview with ET, and revealed that while he has not seen him in person, the two of them have been messaging back and forth. He also offered well wishes to Hart, and said that he’s “so thankful” about his improving condition.

“I’m so relieved to hear that he’s doing OK,” Jonas revealed. “Life is so fragile and these moments are ones to really take into account the people you love and how blessed we all are to be alive. I’m so thankful that he’s still here because he’s one of the best and, you know, on top of being a castmate of mine in Jumanji, [he’s] a really great friend and great guy. So Kevin, I’m glad you’re alright.”

Hart initially suffered the wreck in early September, after his vintage Plymouth Barracuda ended up in a ditch off of the Mulholland Highway. Hart was not behind the wheel, but he and the vehicle’s driver, Jared Black, both suffered serious injuries. Hart underwent surgery, and was expected to undergo significant physical therapy in the months since.

“I’m great and feeling grateful to be alive,” Hart said in his first public interview earlier this month. “No, it’s a process, it’s going to take some time. So, be patient.”

“I see life from a whole new perspective.” Hart wrote on social media recently. “My appreciation for life is through the roof. I’m thankful for my family, for my friends. I’m thankful for the people that simply ride with me and that have been with me because you stood by me. My fans, thankful for all of your love and support. So don’t take today for granted, because tomorrow is not a promise. More importantly, I’m thankful for God. I’m thankful for life. I’m thankful for simply still being here, on the road to being a bigger and better me. Looking forward to an amazing 2020.”

Hart and Jonas will both appear in Jumanji: The Next Level, which is scheduled to premiere in theaters on December 13th.

(Photo by Jörg Carstensen/picture alliance via Getty Images)