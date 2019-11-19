New Jumanji: The Next Level International Trailer Reveals New Footage

From the Fast and the Furious franchise to the upcoming Black Adam, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has quite a lot of blockbusters under his belt. One of the most unexpected entries into that is Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, the loose sequel to the iconic ’90s family film. Later this year, audiences will get to see the next chapter of the franchise with Jumanji: The Next Level — and the latest look at the film has arrived. A new international trailer for the film has made the rounds online, which you can check out above.

The film follows the runaway success of Welcome to the Jungle, which grossed nearly a billion dollars at the worldwide box office when it debuted in 2017. Returning from that film are Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black, who will play the game’s four main avatars. As the first trailer showed earlier this year, there will be a bit of a new take on who is embodying which avatar, as Eddie (Danny DeVito) will be played by Johnson and Bethany Walker (Madison Iseman) will be played by a horse.

Also returning from Welcome to the Jungle are Nick Jonas, Rhys Darby, and the film’s teenage cast members. Newcomers joining the cast include Awkwafina, Danny DeVito, and Danny Glover.

“From Awkwafina to Danny DeVito to now one of my action heroes, Danny Glover — it’s been awesome having so many actors and OG legends raise their hands wanting to come and play in our Jumanji universe,” Johnson previously told The Hollywood Reporter. “‘Who turns into who?’ will always be the fun magic sauce for our audience.”

Also returning is director Jake Kasdan, who is working with a script from Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner. Last year, Kasdan spoke about his love for this revitalized franchise, and seems to be very excited about what’s to come with the next installment.

“It’s a big part of what we’ve all loved about that story and that movie was that it was this big fantasy that has kind of like a real kind of like strong, emotional center to it, and I do think that’s a big part of what DJ responded to about it in the first place, and I know it’s a big part of what I loved about it,” Kasdan said. “So part of the challenge of figuring out how it continues is to keep that alive in ways that feel earned and, you know, like a true continuation of the story.”

Jumanji: The Next Level will arrive in theaters on December 13th.