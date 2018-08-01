Disney Releases ‘Jungle Cruise’ Announcement Trailer

Disney just revealed our first look at their new rollercoaster ride based project Jungle Cruise, and The Rock and Emily Blunt are along for the ride.

The new teaser trailer features Emily Blunt and Dwayne The Rock Johnson in costume going back and forth a bit with banter, saying the film will be the adventure of a lifetime, though Blunt isn’t happy that it was her line to say that and not his. She gets to say it by trailer’s end though, and you can watch the whole thing in the video above.

Jungle Cruise visual effects supervisor Jake Morrison is calling this movie Rock’s version of Indiana Jones as a comparison, which sounds pretty fantastic on its own.

“I mean I’ve got to say, I’m incredibly excited about the whole thing, it’s really like Dwayne is in a new Indiana Jones film. It’s Dwayne at his best, and that is a man with some severe charisma,” Morrison said. “And then we’re putting him on this huge adventure, and they’ve just literally announced the female lead in the picture is Emily Blunt. So, we’re really excited. We start principal photography … well I’ll probably blink and we’ll be doing principal photography, but we are in prep right now. And that’s going to be a very fun film.”

“It’s going to be great. I mean it’s really I think Dwayne is just such a great character to work with. You know he’s really just so good, top of his game I would say,” Morrison said. “And I can say, Jaume Collet-Serra who’s our director, is I would say a master of action and suspense. I read in the press that they’ve dubbed him as like the new Hitchcock. And I actually think that’s not terribly unfair, because he’s got such great dramatic tension in all his pieces.

Jungle Cruise is being directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, with a script from Glenn Ficarra, Michael Green, and John Requa, and stars Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jesse Plemons, Paul Giamatti, Edgar Ramirez, and Jack Whitehall.

The film does not have a release date at the moment, but let us know what you think of the teaser in the comments!