Jurassic Park Fans Really Want a Faithful Adaptation of the Novel (But Will It Happen?)

Jurassic Park fans on Reddit have overwhelmingly expressed their desire for a faithful adaptation of Michael Crichton’s original novels as a television series. In a discussion that gained significant traction on the r/JurassicPark subreddit, fans were asked whether they would prefer a two-season show that adapts the first two books with complete accuracy or a ground-up remake of Fallen Kingdom and Dominion with the benefit of hindsight. The timing of this conversation is particularly relevant as Universal Pictures prepares for the July release of Jurassic World: Rebirth, which promises to return to the franchise’s horror roots while still maintaining continuity with previous films.

Despite Steven Spielberg’s 1993 classic being widely regarded as one of the greatest blockbusters ever made, the film took significant liberties with its source material. Crichton’s novel presents a considerably darker tale with more explicit violence, different character fates, and deeper scientific and philosophical discussions that the runtime of a feature film couldn’t accommodate. Reddit user Dener_ emphasized this point, noting that a TV adaptation should be “awesome, full on 18+ gory,” highlighting the appetite for a more mature take on the material. Another fan, shberk01, specifically mentioned wanting to see book-exclusive sequences finally realized on screen: “The T. Rex stalking Grant and the kids along the river, the camouflaging Carno, Hammond’s end. Spare no expense!”

The discussion revealed overwhelming support for the TV adaptation option, with many fans specifically calling for HBO to handle the project, citing the network’s success with other adaptations. “Two seasons on HBO adapting the novels,” wrote CyanRC, with another user adding, “This is important. HBO, NOT Amazon.” User All-In-Red proposed, “Novel, 100%. Follow it as closely as possible. Horror and gore. They could do it in the same style as Chernobyl. A limited series, showing the different chapters.” The comparison to HBO’s Chernobyl miniseries format appeared multiple times, suggesting fans are looking for a prestige television approach rather than another blockbuster interpretation.

The potential for a properly atmospheric horror take on the material also emerged as a key desire among fans. User Salty-Dragonfly2189 stated, “I want the first two books, and I want it as a horror/thriller like it was meant to be.” Numerous commenters echoed this sentiment, specifically mentioning the need for a TV-MA approach that embraces the more terrifying aspects of dinosaurs as predators, something the films have increasingly moved away from in favor of action sequences and broader global storylines.

How Jurassic World: Rebirth Tries to Satisfy Fans While a True Novel Adaptation Remains Elusive

Image courtesy of Universal Pictures

While Jurassic World: Rebirth appears to be attempting to recapture some of the original film’s magic by amping up the horror, it still represents a continuation of the film universe rather than a fresh adaptation of Crichton’s work. The upcoming movie, starring Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali, follows a team heading to an island research facility from the original Jurassic Park to secure genetic material for medical purposes before becoming stranded with the prehistoric creatures. The return of original screenwriter David Koepp suggests an attempt to reconnect with the franchise’s origins, but it remains firmly within the established film continuity rather than starting fresh with the novels.

The Reddit discussion illuminates the fact that after nearly 30 years and six films, many fans still believe the truest and most compelling version of Jurassic Park remains unpictured on screen. User TheDeadlySpaceman even expressed interest in seeing a truly faithful adaptation including Ian Malcolm’s death: “I would actually prefer it if they just did that part completely accurately.” This sentiment reflects a broader desire among the fan base for content that prioritizes the intellectual and horror aspects of the concept over blockbuster spectacle. Sadly, while Universal retains the rights over Crichton’s work, it seems the studio is solely interested in expanding its successful franchise.

Jurassic World: Rebirth hits theaters on July 2nd.

