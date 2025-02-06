Everything We Know About Jurassic World Rebirth (Including the New Dinosaurs)

Jurassic Park is back! The last few Jurassic World movies didn’t do so great with audiences and critics, which made people think there was no way the franchise created by Steven Spielberg would ever get back on track. The epic dinosaur series is a classic, but since a new era started to continue the original ’90s trilogy, we’ve seen how much the story lost its way, especially after Dominion. Now, with Jurassic World: Rebirth set to drop in July and its trailer just out, we’ve got a pretty good idea that the story is really going back to its roots, and we can’t wait.

We’ve been waiting a long time to find out what the new movie will bring, but now we’ve got everything we need to build more expectations and theories. It’s looking like the film might finally bring one of cinema’s greatest classics back to life with some dignity, truly living up to the title Rebirth.

What to Expect from Jurassic World: Rebirth

universal pictures

For a long time, all we knew about the plot of Jurassic World: Rebirth was that it would go back to its roots and definitely be a reboot – but in a somewhat different way. What does that mean? David Koepp, the screenwriter for the first two films in the original Jurassic Park trilogy, is coming back for this one, and he made it clear that the idea was to return to the same tone as the ’90s but with different characters. After audiences saw Jurassic World take a different direction with new threats that weren’t just dinosaurs, it became obvious that the new wave of the franchise was more about spectacle and a wider narrative than the idea of being stuck in a single location. The sci-fi and horror elements were dropped in favor of something much more commercial and ambitious.

But he also said that Rebirth wouldn’t be a retcon, meaning that everything from the last three Jurassic World films is still canon. This alone is pretty interesting and makes us wonder how they’ll tie everything together in a meaningful way. The brief synopsis that was released for the film proved this, revealing that the new story is about a new team on an island trying to secure the DNA of the three largest creatures to ever exist. Along the way, they meet civilians. Now, especially with the trailer, more details have started to emerge.

Scarlett Johansson in Jurassic World Rebirth

Zora Bennet (Scarlett Johansson), Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey), and Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali) head to an island research facility from the original Jurassic Park. Five years after the events of the last film, Rebirth will show the team searching for the main “ingredient” for a medicine that could have miraculous and life-saving benefits for humanity. Halfway through, when they come across a boat expedition destroyed by aquatic dinosaurs, the entire team gets stranded on the island. The plot is intriguing and instantly a treat for Jurassic Park fans. Characters trapped with dinosaurs? It’s exactly what the audience has been asking for.

However, one thing is clear: much of the plot is mysterious from the start, and that’s because when science was first used to bring dinosaurs back to life, the idea wasn’t about entertainment. This was mentioned in the first Jurassic World, but it’s largely been unexplored since then. Now, the focus shifts back to that, and even in the trailer, we catch a fleeting glimpse of the most lethal creatures ever created. They’re not shown clearly, but just the hint of them is both terrifying and electrifying. But which dinosaur is it? And will there be new ones?

The New Dinosaurs of Jurassic World: Rebirth

Jurassic World Rebirth’s New Dinosaur

In the trailer for the new movie, you can see the characters facing off against everything from flying reptiles to giant underwater dinosaurs. However, the real climax of the scenes isn’t the action, but the intense moment when they come face-to-face with a hybrid. At first glance, it almost looks like a massive alien, but what exactly is it capable of? For now, we can only imagine. It’s no surprise that ever since Jurassic Park, there’s been talk about attempts to create creatures that ended up becoming too dangerous to be in the original park. If we thought we understood the danger of the Indominus rex, Jurassic World Rebirth is about to show us what double danger really means.

But besides that, other new species will be introduced. Some look very similar to ones we’ve seen in previous films, but this time – thanks to the context of an island full of experiments – they’ll be a bit different. In the trailer, you can spot a T-Rex with tiger stripes running along its body. The same goes for the Spinosaurus, which, when attacking the expedition boat, clearly appears to be a variant of its species. Along with these, Velociraptors, Mosasaurus, Dilophosaurus, Quetzalcoatlus, and Titanosaurus are making a return. It’s highly likely that, besides the classics, other unique types will show up too.

The thing is, many of the creatures are kept hidden in the trailer, although some familiar ones do make an appearance, and others are shrouded in suspense by not being shown completely. It’s clear that Rebirth is gearing up to put these creatures front and center, which is fantastic news. The last three Jurassic World films seemed to push the iconic dinosaurs to the side in favor of exploring other elements, but Rebirth is determined to prove that the ’90s are making a comeback with a bang. Besides, it’s exciting that all of this can now be brought to life in a more realistic way, with CGI elevating the audience’s immersion and delivering the kind of terrifying and mysterious dinosaurs we’ve been waiting to see.

The Cast & Characters of Jurassic World Rebirth

universal pictures

The cast of Jurassic World: Rebirth is packed with illustrious figures:

Scarlett Johansson as Zora Bennett – A skilled covert operations expert hired to lead a team on a mission to obtain genetic material from dinosaurs. The actress is the new star of the saga, having previously admitted that she was eager to be part of a movie in the franchise.

Jonathan Bailey as Dr. Henry Loomis – A paleontologist who joins the team to help obtain genetic material from dinosaurs.

Mahershala Ali as Duncan Kincaid – A member of Zora’s team who plays a crucial role in the mission.

Rupert Friend as Martin Krebs – A representative from a large pharmaceutical company involved in the mission.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Reuben Delgado – The father of a family of shipwrecked civilians who joins Zora’s operation.

Other names such as Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, and Ed Skrein complete the cast. The only question that remains is: will Chris Pratt return as Owen Grady? Although it hasn’t been confirmed, and Rebirth is expected to pave the way for more sequels, some insight into the character may be revealed in the story. Who knows?

The new film will be executive produced by Steven Spielberg, directed by Gareth Edwards (known for films like Godzilla and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), and written by David Koepp.

Jurassic World: Rebirth hits theaters on July 2nd.