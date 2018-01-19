Jurassic Park Funko Pops Are Finally Here

After several leaks in recent days, Funko has finally, officially, taken the wraps off their long overdue Jurassic Park collection. Actually, the timing couldn’t be better since this year marks the 25th anniversary of the premiere of the original film. We also have Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom to look forward to.

Sorry, sorry – you’ve waited long enough for these. But before we get down to business sifting through the Jurassic Park Funko Pop lineup, let me just say one more thing – yes, you can get a recumbent Ian Malcolm Pop with his shirt open. Hold on to your butts…

Standard Figures – Pre-Orders Open Now for a March Release:

• Jurassic Park Dr. Alan Grant Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Jurassic Park John Hammond Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Jurassic Park Dr. Ian Malcolm Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Jurassic Park Tyrannosaurus Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Jurassic Park Velociraptor Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Jurassic Park Dilophosaurus Pop! Vinyl Figure (chase is a 1-in-6 rarity)

• Jurassic Park Dennis Nedry Pop! Vinyl Figure

Exclusives:

• Jurassic Park Nedry and Dilophosaurus Pop! 2-Pack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive / March Release

• Jurassic Park Recumbent Shirtless Ian Malcom Pop! – Target Exclusive / March Release

We think that most Jurassic Park fans will be more than satisfied with this first wave of Pops, though the lack of an Ellie figure and a 6-inch T. Rex pop is a bit perplexing. We would expect to see more figures in a second Jurassic Park wave at some point in the near future.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom arrives on June 22nd, 2018 – we also expect Funko to deliver a round of Pops based on the film sometime before that date.

